John Malkovich to Play President Snow in THE HUNGER GAMES Stage Premiere

John Malkovich will play President Coriolanus Snow on a screen in the first-ever stage adaptation of Suzanne Collins’ internatioanlly acclaimed book The Hunger Games and Lionsgate’s hit motion picture of the same name.

Malkovich will join the new production, with his performance appearing on screen at every show, creating an unforgettable stage meets screen spectacle.

Malkovich said: ‘I’m delighted to join the World Premiere production of The Hunger Games in London, bringing this iconic story to the stage. Playing President Coriolanus Snow will be thrilling, because I have long been an admirer of Suzanne Collins’s novels, the films and Conor McPherson’s writing, and it is a privilege to take on this role.’

John Malkovich joins Mia Carragher as Katniss Everdeen, Euan Garrett as Peeta Mellark, Joshua Lacey as Haymitch Abernathy, Tristan Waterson as Gale Hawthorne, Tamsin Carroll as Effie Trinket, Stavros Demetraki as Caesar Flickerman, Nathan Ives-Moiba as Cinna & Mayor, Sophia Ally as Prim Everdeen & Ensemble, and Ruth Everett as Mrs. Everdeen & Ensemble.

The cast is completed by Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (Swing), Alexandra Barredo (Ensemble), Imogen Brooke (Ensemble), Liana Cottrill (Clove), Kyerron Dixon-Bassey (Swing), Lewis Easter (Marvel), Felix Garcia Guyer (Chief of Staff, Ensemble & Fight Captain), Marcellus Hill (Thresh), Matthew Ives (Swing & Swing Captain), Jessica Lee (Tippet), Mariana Lewis (Glimmer), Kiera Milward (Swing), Felipe Pacheo (Cato & Fight Captain), Redmond Rance (Stele), Nathanael Saleh (Swing), Mark Samaras (Drove), Artemis Stamouli (Fossa & Movement Captain) and Rory Toms (Fila.)

Performances for this highly-anticipated production will begin at the Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre on Monday, 20 October 2025, with a press night on 12 November 2025.

The state-of-the-art Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre is a brand-new 1,200 seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed especially to host this production. The theatre, which is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf will put spectators into the heart of the action.

Conor McPherson has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’s epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production will be helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman and most recently Hedda at Theatre Royal Bath), with a world-class creative team who will bring the show to life.

The Hunger Games franchise encompasses five critically acclaimed novels that have sold over 100 million copies worldwide and been translated into 52 languages as well as a blockbuster film franchise that has grossed more than $3.4 billion at the global box office. Suzanne Collins’s latest Hunger Games novel, Sunrise on the Reaping, was published by Scholastic in March and will be adapted into a major motion picture event to be released by Lionsgate on November 20, 2026.