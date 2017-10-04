John Guare Will Be Honored at The Workshop Theater's 'unGala'

Playwright John Guare, author of "The House of Blue Leaves," "Six Degrees of Separation," "The Landscape of the Body" and more, will be honored at The Workshop Theater's fourth unGala on October 23, 2017 from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM at Bar 466 (466 Lexington Avenue, between 45th/46th), 3rd floor, NYC.

Mr. Guare is winner of the Dramatists Guild Lifetime Achievement Award, as well as Tony and Olivier Awards. As part of the event, he will be interviewed by Theatre for a New Audience's founding artistic director, Jeffrey Horowitz.

There will be a cocktail supper, open bar, music and both a live and silent auction.

Auction items will include:

- Pair of orchestra seats to Hamilton in February or March. Winner gives three dates of their choosing and is guaranteed one of them.

- Pair of orchestra seats to "Hello Dolly!" (with Bernadette Peters) in February or March. Winner gives three dates of their choosing and is guaranteed one of them.

- Private plane ride for three to Nantucket, Block Island or Martha's Vineyard (about an hour's flight), including lunch.

- Art, jewelry, vocal coaching, Off-Broadway theater subscriptions, acting classes, financial planning, museum passes and more.

The Workshop Theater, now 24 years old, is devoted to the rigorous development and production of new American plays and musicals that transport, challenge and surprise both artists and audiences. Notable successes include "The Man who was Peter Pan" by Allan Knee (debuted at Workshop in 2004, the basis for the Academy Award nominated film "Finding Neverland" and last season's Broadway musical of the same name) and "The Navigator" by Eddie Antar (debuted at Workshop in 2012; recipient of two Drama Desk nominations). Now under the direction of Thomas Coté (Artistic Director), the company maintains a full schedule of writers' nights, readings series and four-week Main Stage productions. It is currently presenting "Mesquite, NV" by Leegrid Stevens (October 5 to 28), a dark comedy about power and politics set in the retirement community of Mesquite, Nevada, dramatizing a contentious recent municipal election there.

The Workshop Theater's Board of Directors are Alan Annex, Emma Berry, Chris Jenkins, Tracy Newirth, Mahima Santhanam, Joanie Schumacher, Ben Sumrall and Emily Zacharias. Artistic Director is Thomas Coté and Managing Director is Dana Leslie Goldstein.

Tickets to the unGala are $200 and can be purchased from The Workshop Theater website, www.workshoptheater.org. For more information, call 212-695-4173.

Related Articles