John Barrowman Will Replace Jason Gardiner as Judge on DANCING ON ICE

According to the Scottish Sun, John Barrowman will replace judge Jason Gardiner on Dancing on Ice.

John has experience with Dancing on Ice, as he competed in the first series of the show in 2006 and finished in seventh place. He has also judged West End talent shows.

John replaces Jason Gardiner, who ITV removed due to concerns about his conduct, including allegedly bullying reality star contestant Gemma Collins.

Read more on The Scottish Sun.

John Barrowman landed his first professional role, starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the Cole Porter musical Anything Goes. Since then, John's career as a leading man in musical theatre has seen him star in many West End shows, including Matador, Miss Saigon, The Phantom Of The Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. John made his Broadway debut in the role of Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard. He then returned to Broadway starring in Stephen Sondheim's Putting it Together with Carol Burnett. Sam Mendes' UK premiere of The Fix at The Donmar Warehouse garnered John an Olivier Award nomination as Best Actor in a Musical. He appeared in the West End most recently as Albin/Zaza in the Menier Chocolate Factory's award-winning production of La Cage Aux Folles, performing to full houses for nine weeks in 2009. This role won John the 2010 What's On Stage award for Best Take-over in a Role. In HM The Queen's Birthday Honours 2014, John was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to entertainment and to charity.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You