John Barrowman, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett Guest Star in Upcoming DOCTOR WHO Holiday Special

The Thirteenth Doctor will kick-off 2021 with an action-packed episode entitled "Revolution of the Daleks," set to air on BBC AMERICA on New Year's Day - Friday, January 1st at 8pm ET/PT.

The holiday special will see a host of exciting guest stars including previously announced John Barrowman MBE, who will be reprising his role as Captain Jack Harkness, alongside Chris Noth (Sex and the City), who will be back as the disgraced Jack Robertson. Dame Harriet Walter (Killing Eve, Succession) will also be making her Doctor Who debut for the special, alongside television star Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (The Trial of Christine Keeler).

Viewers last saw the Thirteenth Doctor at the end of season 12, where her fate was left hanging in the balance as she was locked away in a high-security alien prison with no hope of escape. In the upcoming New Year's Day special, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are far away on Earth and having to carry on with their lives without her. However, they soon discover a disturbing plan forming. A plan which involves a Dalek. How can you fight a Dalek without the Doctor? Even with Captain Jack's help, the gang are set to face one of their biggest and most frightening challenges yet.

Chris Chibnall, Executive Producer, said: "We've crammed this year's Doctor Who special with an explosion of extraordinary acting talent. Where else would you get British acting royalty, a globally renowned US screen star, an (inter)national treasure of stage and screen and one of Britain's hottest young actors - just in the guest cast! Put those together with Jodie Whittaker, Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole (and Daleks! Did I mention Daleks!) - and you get a cast to be exterminated for. And things will explode. Promise."

John Barrowman landed his first professional role starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the Cole Porter musical Anything Goes. Since then, John's career as a leading man in musical theatre has seen him star in many West End shows, including Matador, Miss Saigon, The Phantom Of The Opera, and Sunset Boulevard.

John made his Broadway debut in the role of Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard. He then returned to Broadway starring in Stephen Sondheim's Putting it Together with Carol Burnett.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett's theatre credits include Angels in America on Broadway and at the National Theatre in London, The Pitchfork Disney (The Arcola), Wig Out (Royal Court Theatre), The History Boys (National Theatre), and Big White Fog (Almeida Theatre).

Watch the trailer for the special here:

