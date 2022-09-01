Joey McIntyre and Jujubee Join DRAG: THE MUSICAL at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood

Following the thunderous arrival of a chart-topping soundtrack, select concert performances, and an appearance at LA PRIDE earlier this year, DRAG: The Musical will finally be fully brought to life this September and October via a full-on production taking place at The Bourbon Room in Hollywood.

Written by drag superstar Alaska Thunderf*ck with her longtime musical collaborators, certified platinum songwriter/producer Tomas Costanza and celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, DRAG: The Musical tells the story of two rival drag clubs that must overcome their differences in order to survive. The show will have previews on September 23 and 24 with the official opening weekend on September 30 and October 1, followed by two additional weekend shows on October 7 and 8, and October 14 and 15. All show dates will have two showings, 7 PM and 10 PM. Tickets are $59.99 for GA and $99.99 for VIP which includes entry, plus exclusive VIP seating, and one complimentary signature cocktail.

The cast will boast a roster of drag icons Alaska, Jujubee, Jackie Cox, Jan Sport, Lagoona Bloo, and Aria B. Cassadine, pop music legend Joey McIntrye, and Broadway veterans Nick Adams and Alysha Deslorieux. The forthcoming performances of DRAG: The Musical will be directed and choreographed by the Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff, with costume design courtesy of Emmy-winning, cutting-edge superstar designer Marco Marco.

Along with Tomas Costanza, Drag: The Musical is also produced by the producers of five-time, Tony-nominated sensation Rock of Ages (one of the longest-running shows in Broadway history), and the owners of The Bourbon Room, Matthew and Hillary Weaver, Scott Prisand, and Janet Billig Rich. Additional co-production was provided by Concord Theatricals, Paolo and Jodie Coppola, Aron and Gabe Alves-Tomko, Timothy Boynton, and Alvin Providence along with General Management team Kevin Bailey and Matthew Herrmann. Additional executive producers include David Charpentier, Jacob Slane, and Ryan Aceto.

"This musical we have been writing for the last six years is finally coming to life. It's wild to see the seeds that we planted starting to bloom, and I'm so blown away by the level of artistry that the whole cast and team have brought to this," said Alaska. "This musical speaks to a ton of issues that are really important today- gender identity; family, whether genetic or chosen, gentrification and a fucked economy, and most importantly... Drag. I'm so excited to bring this story to life and share it with the world."

"This is a once-in-a-career opportunity," said Co-Producer Matt Weaver. "We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of this groundbreaking musical and debut it at The Bourbon Room!"

"I'm so excited to jump into this fantastic new musical and the world of Drag," said Joey McIntyre. "It's my experience that it's a place of learning, accepting and loving one another and having a blast while you're doing it - and I'm here for that!! See you at the Bourbon Room, baby!!"

DRAG: The Musical will surely become a modern-day queer cult classic telling the story of two rival drag bars that go head-to-head for survival amidst financial troubles. (Additional synopsis details HERE).

Though in the works for years, Drag: The Musical first saw the light of day when the album 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)' dropped this past May. PEG Records and Killingsworth Recording Company partnered with Craft Recordings/Concord Theatricals to release 'DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording)', which cracked the top ten of the iTunes Soundtrack chart and debuted at #12 on Billboard's Cast Albums charts as well as earning coverage via Billboard, Entertainment Tonight, Entertainment Weekly, Playbill and more. The album was followed by several select concert performances in June 2022 and it includes the #1 song "She's All That" which topped Pandora's Musical Theater Charts for four weeks.

Tickets are available both standard, general admission ($59.99) as well as VIP ($99.99), with the latter including exclusive premier seating and one complimentary signature cocktail. Attendees are encouraged to partake in the complete Bourbon Room experience and enjoy dinner before, during or after the show. Chef Frankie Guerrero's dinner menu features upscale comfort food with a sophisticated approach to American classics such as the Snake River Farms Wagyu Bourbon Burger and Frankie's Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich.

ABOUT TOMAS COSTANZA

Tomas Costanza is a certified-platinum record producer/songwriter and owner of the Killingsworth Recording Company. Costanza has co-written and produced twelve Billboard #1 albums, composed music for multiple TV shows and licensed over 1000 song placements. Synch credits include brands such as Apple, Galaxy, Ford, Google, Amazon, Target, TJ Maxx, Zillow and Tropicana as well as promos for NBC, ABC, CBS, HBO, Showtime, Netflix, AGT, Marvel, WWE and Call of Duty. Scoring credits include networks such as CBS, Comedy Central, Disney, Viceland, and Discovery as well as TV shows such as Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin, Huangʼs World, Hood Adjacent with James Davis, The Henry Ford Innovation Nation, Lucky Dog and Hidden Heroes.

ABOUT ASHLEY GORDON

Ashley Gordon is a Los Angeles-based songwriter, vocal producer, and ramen connoisseur. She was raised by her loving grandparents in Long Island, New York. The sounds of Ray Charles, Elvis, and Billy Joel filled the halls of her childhood home. Ashley has been published by PULSE Recordings since 2016, focusing her creative energy towards sync artist development. Notable song placements include Burt's Bee's, Doritos, Revlon, Clorox, Freeform, ABC, NBC, CBS, Starz, Hulu, Netflix, and many more. Beyond sync, Ashley has landed over twelve #1 albums on the iTunes charts with RuPaul's Drag Race royalty Alaska Thunderfxck, Trixie Mattel, and KATYA to name a few. She also co-wrote a song entitled "Holy Ground", produced by Justin Tranter for The Voice contestant DeSz. It served as her finale song and debut single (Republic). Ashley was invited to speak as an expert in vocal production and songwriting on CBS' all-female leadership in STEM showcase, Mission Unstoppable. Produced by Geena Davis in partnership with Litton Entertainment, the show encourages young women ages 7-14 to explore STEM-centric careers.

ABOUT CONCORD

Concord is the independent, worldwide leader in the development, management and acquisition of sound recordings, music publishing, theatrical performance rights and narrative content. Headquartered in Nashville with additional offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin and Miami, Concord also has staff in Toronto, Tokyo and Melbourne. The Company's catalog consists of nearly 900,000 songs, composed works, plays, musicals and active recordings which are licensed in virtually every country and territory worldwide.

ABOUT CONCORD THEATRICALS

Concord Theatricals is the world's most significant theatrical company, comprising the catalogs of R&H Theatricals, Samuel French, Tams-Witmark and The Andrew Lloyd Webber Collection, plus dozens of new signings each year. Our unparalleled roster includes the work of Irving Berlin, Agatha Christie, George & Ira Gershwin, Marvin Hamlisch, Lorraine Hansberry, Kander & Ebb, Kitt & Yorkey, Ken Ludwig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Dominique Morisseau, Cole Porter, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Thornton Wilder and August Wilson. We are the only firm providing truly comprehensive services to the creators and producers of plays and musicals, including theatrical licensing, music publishing, script publishing, cast recording and first-class producing. https://www.concordtheatricals.com/

Craft Recordings is home to one of the largest and most storied collections of master recordings and compositions in the world. Our repertoire includes iconic artists such as Joan Baez, Ray Charles, John Coltrane, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Miles Davis, Bill Evans, Vince Guaraldi, John Lee Hooker, Little Richard, Nine Inch Nails, Thelonious Monk, Otis Redding, R.E.M. and Traveling Wilburys, to name just a few. Being caretakers for the heritage of countless landmark recordings is a responsibility we don't take lightly. Renowned imprints with catalogs issued under the Craft banner include Concord Theatricals, Concord, Fantasy, Milestone, Nitro, Prestige, Riverside, Rounder, Specialty, Stax, Sugar Hill, Vanguard and Vee-Jay Records, among many others.

ABOUT PEG

Producer Entertainment Group (PEG) is a full-service artist management firm, record label and production company proudly representing many of the world's top drag queens and LGBTQ+ talent. They oversee all aspects of their clients' careers including development, recording, filming, retail and global touring. PEG is also a major stakeholder in OUTtvUSA, a premium streaming service. PEG artists frequently appear in all areas of mainstream entertainment including television, film, commercial, music, publishing and more. PEG Records is a member label of Warner Music Group's Alternative Distribution Alliance.

ABOUT THE BOURBON ROOM

Located in the Vinyl Disctrict on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame, The Bourbon Room brings the best in live music, nightlife, comedy, theater, and dining to Hollywood with the same edgy, rock and roll attitude that built The Sunset Strip. If Joe's Pub and The Troubadour had a baby, it would be The Bourbon Room. The menu is curated by Chef Frankie Guerrero and features American comfort food, craft cocktails, and fine wine. The Bourbon Room is also the gateway to a 200-seat custom-built theater, featuring cutting-edge production capabilities and a full-service bar, perfect for any event. Kicked off by the global sensation Rock of Ages, The Bourbon Room was home to the sold out run of For The Record's Tarantino Live and "Netflix is a Joke" comedy series. The venue hosts live performances of all genres in the main theater and offers an intimate, speakeasy cocktail lounge and restaurant for cocktails or a bite before or after a show. The Bourbon Room Hollywood is located at 6356 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028. www.bourbonroomhollywood.com