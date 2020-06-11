Joe Morton, Dyllon Burnside and More Join Live Reading Of CUTTIN UP To Benefit The Classical Theatre Of Harlem
An online streamed reading of Charles Randolph-Wright's Cuttin Up based on the book "Cuttin Up: Wit and Wisdom From Black Barbershops by Craig Marberry.
The live reading will be available for free viewing exclusively on Playbill.com on Sunday, June 21st (Father's Day) at 6 pm. Prior and during the broadcast, viewers will be able to donate a suggested donation of $10.00 and all proceeds go to The Classical Theatre of Harlem.
Under the direction of Carl Cofield, Associate Artistic Director of CTH, the cast features Charles Browning, Dyllon Burnside, Tisha Campbell, Godfrey The Comedian, Emmy winner Joe Morton, Reynaldo Piniella, Marcel Spears and Blair Underwood. Sound by Fred Kennedy, projections by Brittney Bland and Stage Manager is Cody Renard Richard.
Cuttin Up is a generational story centered around three black barbers. Although the business of the shop is to cut hair, these men offer a sacred look into the time-honored tradition of the black barbershop. Spend a day with Howard (Joe Morton), Andre (Blair Underwood), Rudy (Dyllon Burnside) and the many women that stop by the shop played by Tisha Campell. These barbers offer history, family advice, guidance, and laughs, all in a day's work.
Moreland says, "CTH (The Classical Theatre of Harlem) has been a beacon o joy in Harlem, offering a place where universal stories can be shared to the masses. I am honored to produce a benefit for CTH to ensure that this theatre can be home for all artists.
The Classical Theatre of Harlem (CTH) provides theatrical productions and theatre-based educational and literary programs at little or no cost to underserved communities.in Harlem and beyond. Since its founding in 1999, CTH has prioritized opportunity and access in the theatrical arts: onstage, backstage, in its administration, board and audience. By leading with diversity, equity and inclusion as its core values, CTH attracts one of the most diverse theatre audiences in New York City.
For more information on CTH visit www.cthnyc.org
