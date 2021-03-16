Joe Iconis Gets IN BETWEEN TWO PALMS At The Studios Of Key West

Broadway composer, Joe Iconis gets a virtual visit to Key West tomorrow night, Wednesday, March 17th to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in a conversation about the past, the present and the future of musical theater.

The Tony-Award nominated composer of "Be More Chill" is across the screen from Stephen Kitsakos, Executive Producer, Artistic Associate and Board Chair of They Studios of Key West to talk about his music, his words, his killer piano playing and the way he connects with an entirely new generation of musical theater lovers.

According to Kitsakos, "His songs are earworms with structure and concision. You can't get them out of you head." Iconis is known for his "Iconis and Family" appearances at Feinstein's 54 Below as well as an entire repertoire of musicals that challenge the status quo: displaced people, countercultural icons, characters on the outside who get the chance to move in.

Kitsakos says, "Joe is like an airplane circling above LaGuardia Airport waiting to land and when it does watch out for the coolest disembarking of a new wave of musical theater."

With shows from "The Black Suits" to "Broadway Bounty Hunter" written with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams and starring the incomparable Annie Golden, to 'Love in Hate Nation" and the upcoming "The Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical" with book by Gregory Moss being developed with La Jolla Playhouse, he's got his pulse on the turbulent lives of teens, outcasts and misfits. Just like the early 20th century writers who created the Broadway musical. The frisson of a live stream conversation that asks the question: how do you keep the creative spirit alive?

Find out by supporting The Studios of Key West, one of the leading multicultural arts organizations in the Florida Keys by purchasing a streaming ticket at https://tskw.org/ and helping to keep the doors open at one of South Florida's visual, performing and literary sanctuaries.