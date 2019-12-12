Joe Iconis' BROADWAY BOUNTY HUNTER Will Release a Cast Recording

Ghostlight Records announced it will record the new musical comedy Broadway Bounty Hunter for an original cast album to be released later this season. Featuring music and lyrics by Tony Award Nominee Joe Iconis ("Smash," Be More Chill, The Black Suits), who also co-wrote the book with Lance Rubin (Denton Little's Deathdate), and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill), the show is directed and choreographed by Jennifer Werner (The Book of Mormon Supervising Associate Director) and stars Screen Actors Guild Award winner Annie Golden (Hair, Assassins, "Orange is the New Black") in the title role. The album will be produced by Joe Iconis and Charlie Rosen, and co-produced by Geoffrey Ko and Ian Kagey, with Jennifer Ashley Tepper serving as executive producer.

An electric musical comedy with an irresistible, soulful new score, Broadway Bounty Hunter follows down-on-her-luck actress Annie (Annie Golden) who has just about had it with showbiz, when along comes a gig no one could have predicted: the opportunity to become a real-life, Kung Fu-fighting bounty hunter. With a six-piece powerhouse band, the musical chronicles the journey of this woman of a certain age -from bad auditions on the streets of New York to beating up bad guys in the jungles of South America and discovering her true badass identity along the way. This New York premiere - produced by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (Be More Chill) and Allison Bressi (Songbird) - ran at Greenwich House Theater from Tuesday, July 9 through Sunday, August 8, 2019, following the musical's sold-out, critically acclaimed world-premiere at Barrington Stage Company.

When Broadway Bounty Hunter opened in New York, Variety called it "A love letter to Broadway. Just the right balance of hard knocks, soft shoes and soul." Newsday raved that "Annie Golden is a tour de force in this rollicking Joe Iconis musical. Iconis' pop score soars." The New Yorker hailed the show "an unabashedly silly sendup of martial-arts and blaxpoitation movies. The real star is Iconis' catchy score."

Annie Golden's career has spanned punk rock, theater and television, having first stepped into the spotlight as lead singer of CBGB headliner The Shirts in the 1970s. On Broadway, she appeared in Hair; Leader of the Pack; Ah, Wilderness!; On the Town, The Full Monty, and Violet; and originated the role of Lynette "Squeaky" Fromme in Sondheim's Assassins Off-Broadway. On screen, she played Jeannie Ryan in Milos Forman's 1979 film adaptation of Hair, Norma Romano in five seasons of the hit Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black," and Eudora in I Love You Phillip Morris.

The album will also feature cast members Alan H. Green (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Lazarus; Tony Award nominee Brad Oscar (Something Rotten!) as Mac Roundtree; Emily Borromeo (School of Rock) as Shiro Jin; Badia Farha (School of Rock) as Sienna and others; Jasmine Forsberg (Love in Hate Nation) as Indigo and others; Omar Garibay (Ghost the Musical) as Spark Plug and others; Jared Joseph (Holler if Ya Hear Me) as Felipe and others; and Christina Sajous (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Claudine Machine and others.

The Broadway Bounty Hunter band features Geoffrey Ko (conductor, keyboard I), Zac Zinger (saxophone, woodwinds, keyboard II), Khrys Williams (trumpet, flugabone), Megan Talay (guitar), Amanda Ruzza (bass), and Rosa Avila (drums), with Danielle Gimbal as copyist.

Named "the future of musical theater" by The New York Times, Joe Iconis has been nominated for a Tony Award, two Drama Desk Awards and a Lucille Lortel Award, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award and Jonathan Larson Award. In addition to Broadway Bounty Hunter and the viral sensation Be More Chill, his original music was featured on Season 2 of NBC's "Smash." His song "Broadway, Here I Come!", originally sung by Jeremy Jordan on the show, was an instant hit and has been hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook. Joe is a fixture on the New York cabaret scene with popular shows like "Joe Iconis & Family," and his upcoming musicals include The Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical for La Jolla Playhouse, Punk Rock Girl and Love in Hate Nation.

Rounding out the Broadway Bounty Hunter creative team are Scenic Designer Michael Schweikardt (Rags at Goodspeed), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designers Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer (Assassins, Ragtime, Once on this Island), Costume Designer Sarafina Bush (Pass Over at LCT3), Projection and Video Designer Brad Peterson (Junk, Oslo, Cats), Sound Designer Cody Spencer (Here Lies Love), Music Supervisor and Orchestrator Charlie Rosen (Be More Chill), Vocal Arranger Joel Waggoner (Presto Change-o Composer), Music Director Geoffrey Ko (Be More Chill, Associate), Artistic Consultant Nehemiah Luckett (The TEAM's Primer for a Failed Superpower), Fight Consultant Eric William Morris (King Kong), and Associate Director/Choreographer Leonard Sullivan (The Book of Mormon).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You