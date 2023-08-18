Joe Iconis' ALBUM 5 LP Box Set Out Now

The album features 70 artists and 45 songs.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

Album, the acclaimed recording by musical theater virtuoso Joe Iconis, is available in a special vinyl box set starring today, Friday, August 18.  The 5 LP box set includes a 16-page booklet with complete lyrics, artwork and design by Rob Carmichael of SEEN, and photography by Marques Walls. “The Whiskey Song” appears as a bonus track exclusively available on the vinyl box set. Iconis’ sprawling 45-track album, simply titled Album – which was released in streaming and digital formats in 2022 – features over 70 members of Iconis’ vast family of collaborators including Aaron Tveit, Andrew Ranells, Lin-Manuel MirandaKrysta RodriguezKerry ButlerDanny BursteinAnnie Golden,George SalazarWill Roland, and many more. Stream or download Album, or order the vinyl, at ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/JoeIconisALBUMPR

 Listen below!

Joe Iconis and Family will celebrate the album with a special concert at The Bourbon Room in Los Angeles on September 25 at 8:00 PM. Tickets are available HERE. Iconis’s new theater piece, The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, begins performances at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego on August 29. Tickets are available HERE.

 

Album was produced by Iconis, Ian Kagey, and Charlie Rosen, executive produced by Randi Zuckerberg, features music direction by Danielle Gimbal, and choir arrangements by Joel Waggoner 

 

Album hurtles through a cocktail of musical genres as its rogue’s gallery of misfit children, reckless adults, and various assorted creatures sing their stories of love, hope, murder, resilience, and connection. Sprawling in its scope and intimate in its subject matter, the songs are a showcase of Iconis’s singular ability to find moments of drama in the seemingly mundane. Gentle acoustic love ballads sit next to indie-rock stadium shout-alongs on an album that is both sweetly nostalgic and explosively contemporary Featuring previously-unheard songs as well as Iconis classics recorded for the first time, this is a rowdy, erudite, epic record made for a world on fire.

 

Iconis comments: “One of my earliest childhood memories is looking at my mother’s copy of The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas original cast recording on vinyl and wondering just what exactly this record was a record of. The artwork, the pictures, the fonts- all of it was so mysterious and eye-catching and it made me want to know more. When I became old enough to listen to the album, it all made sense. I’d spend hours making up my own staging based on the pictures printed in that beautiful gatefold while listening to the crackle of them glorious tunes. In later years, I purchasedthe album on cassette (fun) and then CD (boring) but nothing ever touched the vinyl release. There’s just something about music you can hold.”

“Making Album was a dream come true and having it released on vinyl is a wildest dream come true,” he continues. “Designed by the legendary Rob Carmichael, this box set exists as its own work of art. Featuring imagery created just for this release, the vinyl version of Album features all 44 songs from the streaming release plus a never-before-heard recording of the Iconis classic ‘The Whiskey Song.’ I’ve also created a brand-new running order to ensure that the vinyl version of Album is truly its own, unique beast. At a time when music exists mostly as an idea, I’m proud that we are releasing our rock’n’roll musical theater colossus in form most physical. Here’s to music that takes up space, both metaphorically and literally.”

 

Joe Iconis 

is a musical theater writer and performer. He has been nominated for a Tony®Award, four Drama Desk Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Outer Critics’ Circle Awards, and is the recipient of an Ed Kleban Award, a Jonathan Larson Award, and a Richard Rodgers Award. Joe’s musical Be More Chill (with Joe Tracz) played Broadway and London after a premiere at Two River Theater. Its cast albums have been streamed over 500 million times. Joe is also the author of the upcoming The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Love in Hate Nation, Broadway Bounty Hunter (with Lance Rubin and Jason SweetTooth Williams) and many more. His music appeared on Season 2 of NBC’s “Smash,” with his song “Broadway, Here I Come!” hailed by The New York Times as a new entry in The Great American Songbook.

 

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS

has become the leading independent force in Original Broadway Cast Recordings – building a library of over 200 records over the past 23 years, featuring some of the most successful Broadway musicals and solo albums by Broadway’s brightest stars. Founded by Grammy Award winner Kurt Deutsch, Ghostlight has won Grammy Awards for The Band’s Visit, The Book of Mormon, In the Heights and Beautiful – The Carole King Musical. Ghostlight has also released solo albums from Patti LuPone, Kelli O’Hara, Sutton Foster, Billy Porter, and more. The label continues to support the new generation of musical theater composers and has developed extensive relationships with Jason Robert Brown, Michael John LaChiusa, and David Yazbek, as well as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pasek & Paul, Tom Kitt, Joe Iconis, and Shaina Taub. Ghostlight Records is part of Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division. GhostlightRecords.com



