Joan Jett and the Blackhearts Join Line Up For ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER
The event will be streamed for one night only on Monday November 9th, 2020 at 7:30pm.
The Path Fund Inc. & MAC have announced that Joan Jett and the Blackhearts join the previously announced line up of performers for ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER. The event will be streamed for one night only on Monday November 9th, 2020 at 7:30pm on Broadway On Demand. Tickets are now on sale.
ROCKERS ON BROADWAY® is the original Broadway rock concert series that is a fun, unique charity event that features Rock Musicians and Broadway's best rockin' out for a great cause. This special virtual presentation ROCKERS ON BROADWAY: BAND TOGETHER is a celebration of the arts Community, paying tribute to the perseverance and strength of Performing Artists, and will honor EMMY, GRAMMY and TONY Award-winner - BILLY PORTER (Pose, Kinky Boots).
"I am so thrilled to be this year's Lifetime Achievement honoree at the Rockers on Broadway benefit concert. What a wonderful opportunity to give back to the arts community. Everyone should tune in to the streamed show on Nov 9th, support the live arts and also watch a great show," says Porter.
Already slated to perform are TONY Award Winners: Michael Cerveris and LaChanze, TONY Award Nominees: Lilli Cooper, Constantine Maroulis, Adam Pascal, and J. Robert Spencer. Broadway and Music stars Julie Halston, Morgan James, Alexa Ray Joel, Donnie Kehr, Ginger Minj. Rick Negron, Ryan Peete, Jen Perry, Ryann Redmond, and rising star Isabelle Gottfried. Hosted by Ben Cameron, with a special appearance by Cyndi Lauper.
Proceeds to benefit Broadway Bound Kids, The Felix Organization and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS. Proceeds will also benefit PATH Fund's Community Relief Grant Program which launched on Aug 1, 2020 to help artists with much needed financial assistance during the continued shutdown of live entertainment. To date, the grant program has issued 33 grants to artists with hundreds more on the wait-list.
Tickets range from $20- $150 and are on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a broadwayondemand.com.
