Jisel Soleil Ayon Joins WAITRESS Tour as Jenna

The diner is "Opening Up" with a full cast for the return of the national tour of WAITRESS, the hilarious hit Broadway musical from Grammy® Award-winner Sara Bareilles (Girls5Eva, composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), based on Adrienne Shelly's 2007 motion picture.

The WAITRESS cast will be led by Jisel Soleil Ayon (Jenna), Kennedy Salters (Becky) and Gabriella Marzetta (Dawn) with David Socolar (Dr. Pomatter), Brian Lundy (Ogie), Shawn W. Smith (Earl), Richard Coleman (Cal), and Michael R. Douglass (Joe). The ensemble includes Elvie Ellis, Stephanie Feeback, Brett Hennessey Jones, Andrew Burton Kelley, Olivia London, Vanessa Magula, José Monge, Kelly Prendergast, Zoë Brooke Reed, Julia Rippon, and Woody White.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Grammy® Award-winning singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award®-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. The Production Stage Manager is Ryan W. Gardner and the Assistant Stage Manager is Emily Kritzman. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

The national tour of WAITRESS previews in Springfield, OH at the Clark State Performing Arts Center before its official opening in Bloomington, IN at IU Auditorium on October 5th, 2021.

For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com

NETWORKS PRESENTATIONS (Producer) is an industry-leading producer of touring theatrical productions, committed to delivering quality entertainment to audiences worldwide for more than 25 years. Current and upcoming productions include 1776, Anastasia, The Band's Visit, Blue Man Group, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof, Hairspray, Les Misérables, The Prom, To Kill a Mockingbird, and Waitress. http://www.networkstours.com/