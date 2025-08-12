Jinkx Monsoon and More Join Comedian Max Ziegfeld for Star-Studded Concept Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning LA-based comedian and impresario Max Ziegfeld has released his new concept album Max Ziegfeld’s P?rn Awards: The Musical!, now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and other major streaming platforms. A sexy, irreverent send-up blending musical comedy, edgy humor, and glittering burlesque, the album pays homage to the comedy of Mel Brooks and the outrageous style of When Pigs Fly, Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, and Seth MacFarlane’s Family Guy.

Produced by Beau Cassidy, the recording features one of the final performances of legendary comedian Gilbert Gottfried, alongside RuPaul’s Drag Race “Queen of Queens” Jinkx Monsoon, Tony Award winners Alice Ripley and Judy Kaye, social media star Garrett Clayton, celebrity impressionist Christine Pedi, and beloved comedy icon Judy Tenuta. The cast also includes James Byous, Beau Cassidy, Riley Costello, Christine Deaver, Maëva Feitelson, Karole Forman, Amanda Hootman, Patrick Ortiz, and Michael Shepperd.

The 10-track album, written by Ziegfeld, Cassidy, Dick Rogers, and James Territo, follows Max, an eccentric musical pornographer tired of being snubbed by awards shows. He launches his own outrageous ceremony—The Golden Dicks—where the audience decides which increasingly over-the-top nominees will take home the top prizes.

Max Ziegfeld’s P?rn Awards: The Musical! is produced by Beau Cassidy, mixed by Katherine Miller, mastered by Scott Hull, with orchestrations by Martin Erskine and James Achor. Michael Donovan served as casting consultant.