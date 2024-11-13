Jinkx Monsoon, Nicholas Barasch, Preston Truman Boyd, Samantha Williams Join PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roundabout Theatre Company has just announced further casting, design team and a brand-new title for its reimagined, lovingly adapted production of The Pirates of Penzance. This jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, now titled Pirates! The Penzance Musical has music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Caryle and direction by Scott Ellis.

"We want everyone to know that what you're going to see is a musical that celebrates the genius of Gilbert & Sullivan while taking some joyous liberties," Ellis said. "The Pirates of Penzance actually premiered in several U.S. cities, including New Orleans, which was a big center for piracy. So, since our pirates have now landed in New Orleans, we're adapting the title to be both familiar and fresh."

The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical will be led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.

The design team includes scene design by Tony Award-winner David Rockwell (She Loves Me, Doubt) costume design by Tony Award-winner Linda Cho (The Great Gatsby, A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder) lighting design by Tony Award-winner Donald Holder (South Pacific, My Fair Lady, The Lion King) sound design by Tony Award- nominee Mikaal Sulaiman (Macbeth, An Enemy of the People, Doubt), and dance arrangements by John O’Neill (Harmony). Casting is by Jim Carnahan CSA & Jason Thinger CSA.

Pirates! The Penzance Musical will begin previews on Friday, April 4, 2025, and open officially on Thursday, April 24, 2025. This is a limited engagement through June 22, 2025 at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

Gilbert & Sullivan’s pirate ship docks in New Orleans in this jazzy-bluesy vision of the crowd-pleasing classic, in an outrageously clever romp sizzling with Caribbean rhythms and French Quarter flair. With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.

BIOGRAPHIES

Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King). Called "a global actor for a global time," by The New York Times, the Iranian-born, Canadian-raised Tony & Olivier Award nominated actor and singer has taken the West End and Broadway by storm with stand-out performances in the most iconic roles in musical theater, as well as nuanced characterizations in new and surprising pieces of theater. He most recently starred on Broadway in the revival of Funny Girl as Nick Arnstein and just completed a run at the Young Vic in London starring in A Face in the Crowd. Previous Broadway includes originating the role of Gleb in Anastasia, and Jean Valjean in the revival of Les Miserables which garnered Karimloo his first Tony Award nomination. Entertainment Weekly said, "the revelation is Ramin Karimloo, who projects a masculine authority that cannily reveals hidden pockets of vulnerability. He's blessed with matinee-idol looks and a crystalline tenor that pierces the back rows of the theatre. With apologies to Hugh Jackman, his may be the best sung, best acted Valjean I've ever seen." In the West End, Ramin rose to fame in starring roles in both of the West End's longest running musicals: Les Misérables, where he's played Jean Valjean, Enjolras and Marius; and The Phantom of the Opera, where he played Raoul and The Phantom. Ramin was then hand-picked by Andrew Lloyd Webber to originate the lead role of The Phantom in Love Never Dies, the sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. For his performance, he was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for 'Best Actor in a Musical' among many more accolades. Additional stage credits include Tom in Murder Ballad (West End), Che in Evita (Vancouver Opera), Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar ( Japan), Archibald Craven in The Secret Garden (Lincoln Center), Anatoly in Chess (Kennedy Center) and White Rabbit Red Rabbit in NYC. Ramin played the role of Enjolras in the PBS filmed 25th Anniversary Concert at the O2 of Les Misérables, which is one of the most widely viewed shows in the history of PBS. Karimloo has performed with Barbra Streisand in Hyde Park; toured the world performing solo concerts, and with his band and has released solo albums on Sony Records: Human Heart and From Now On; and independently The Road to Find Out: East, South, North and West. Ramin starred for two seasons on the long-running BBC series “Holby City”, in the Paralysis Productions feature film “Bound”; the musical feature film “Tomorrow Morning” opposite Sam Barks and next up will be recurring in “Your Friends and Neighbors” on Apple TV (starring Jon Hamm) premiering in 2025.4

Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth). Jinkx Monsoon (she/her) is a two-time “RuPaul’s Drag Race” winner, award-winning actor, and recording artist. She made her highly-anticipated Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago, breaking box office records during an extended 10-week run. She would later return to the show in 2024 for a two-week encore and broke her own single performance gross record yet again. In 2024, she played Audrey in the off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors opposite Corbin Bleu and made a spectacular Doctor Who debut as the new fan-favorite villain Maestro. She's toured the world performing original cabaret shows with music partner Major Scales, including the hit Off-Broadway sensation The Vaudevillians. Her accolades include the Gregory Award for her portrayal of Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and The MAC Award for original show The Ginger Snapped. On Valentine's Day 2025, she'll make her Carnegie Hall debut with "Jinkx Monsoon: Live at Carnegie Hall." Jinkx first garnered an international fan base following her win on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 (2013), and continued her winning streak on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7 (2022) where she was crowned “Queen of All Queens,” winning the competition against all previous winners. Jinkx has voiced characters for such animated shows as Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake (playing the beloved character Lemongrab), Steven Universe, Helluva Boss, Mighty Magiswords, Bravest Warriors. As a recording artist, Jinkx has released three critically hailed albums of original music written by Major Scales including her most recent The Virgo Odyssey (2022), The Inevitable Album and The Ginger Snapped

David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert / Major General Stanley) is an Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and director last seen on stage in Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are. His Broadway acting credits include Hello, Dolly! (Tony nomination), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony nomination), Curtains (Tony Award), Spamalot, La Bête, Accent on Youth, The Heidi Chronicles, and Christopher Durang’s Beyond Therapy. Off- Broadway credits include The Visitor at The Public Theater, Adam Bock’s A Life, Richard Greenberg’s The Maderati, and Mark O’Donnell’s That’s It Folks!, all at Playwrights Horizons, and John Kander and Greg Pierce’s musical The Landing at The Vineyard. He directed Brian Hargrove and Barbara Anselmi’s musical It Shoulda Been You on Broadway, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike at the Mark Taper Forum, David Lindsay-Abaire’s Ripcord for MTC, and a gangster-themed The Importance of Being Earnest at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Film credits include Bright Lights, Big City, Crossing Delancey, Little Man Tate, Sleepless in Seattle, Wolf, Nixon, Isn't She Great, Wet Hot American Summer, Full Frontal, Down With Love, A Bug's Life, Osmosis Jones, Treasure Planet, and The Perfect Host. Television credits include playing a suicidal congressman on Norman Lear's political satire “The Powers That Be,” Dr. Niles Crane on “Frasier” (Emmy, SAG Awards), and Julia Child’s husband Paul on “Julia.”

Nicholas Barasch (Frederic) is a 2023 Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Lucille Lortel Award nominee and received critical acclaim for his leading role in Irish Repertory Theatre’s production of The Butcher Boy. Most recently, Barasch portrayed Julian Blossom on the final season of the CW series “Riverdale.” Previously, Barasch starred as Orpheus in the 1st National Tour of Hadestown. At age 10, Nicholas made his Broadway debut in the

2009 revival of West Side Story, performing one of the show's signature songs, "Somewhere," which he recorded for the Grammy Award-winning cast album. Other Broadway credits include The Mystery of Edwin Drood and She Loves Me, for which Nicholas won the 2016 Dorothy Loudon Award for Excellence in the Theatre and received nominations for Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards. Select Off-Broadway credits include Big River (City Center Encores!) and Anna Nicole: The Opera (BAM/New York City Opera). Additional TV/Film credits include “Bull” (CBS), “How to Make it In America” (HBO), “The Backyardigans” (Nickelodeon), “Low Tide” (A24) and She Loves Me (Great Performances on PBS).

Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan / Police Sergeant). Preston Truman Boyd is beyond thrilled to be back at Roundabout! You may have seen him in RTC’s Kiss Me Kate, She Loves Me, or On the Twentieth Century. Other Broadway credits include The Play That Goes Wrong (Robert Grove), Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close (Artie Green), Bullets Over Broadway and Big Fish. Preston most recently completed a two-year run with the National Tour of Les Misérables, in the role of Inspector Javert. Other tour credits include the First National Tour of Jersey Boys (Bob Gaudio) and the First National Tour of Young Frankenstein (The Monster). Regional: Bruce at Seattle Rep (Carl Gottlieb), Paint Your Wagon at The Muny (Jake), Of Mice and Men at Bay Street (Lennie). TV and Film work: A Good Person, “Schmigadoon” (VO), “Younger”, “Alex lnc.”, “Going in Style”. Thanks to Mom, Dad, Hales,5 Kev and Sophie. Many thanks to BRS/Gage and the whole creative team. For Syd and Cléa, all of the love. @prestontboyd

Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). Samantha Williams is a NY based artist. Broadway: Caroline, Or Change (Emmie), Dear Evan Hansen (Alana). Other credits: Titanic at NY City Center (Kate McGowen), Empire Records at the McCarter Theatre (Gina), Dear World at City Center (Nina), Life After at The Goodman Theatre (Alice). Love to her mentors, team, and MOM. updates: @sawmie

KELLY BELARMINO (Ensemble). Broadway debut! Select regional credits include Jersey Boys at Paper Mill Playhouse, Natasha, Pierre, & the Great Comet of 1812 (Natasha), and The Sound of Music (Liesl). Kelly is a proud New Jersey native and Elon University alum where she earned her BFA in music theatre. All thanks to Henderson Hogan, Jim Carnahan Casting, and The Pirates of Penzance team. Endless love to her friends and family- y’all are the best. @kellybelarmino_

Maria Briggs (Ensemble). BROADWAY: Spamalot; The Music Man; Anastasia; Cats; Elf; Mean Girls; Hello, Dolly!; and Frozen. Thank you to casting, the creatives, and CESD! Lot of love to Kevin, my family, and friends! IG: @mariarbriggs

Eddie Cooper (Ensemble). Broadway: PARADE, Audible Theatre: Dead Outlaw, Encores! Off Center: Titanic, PARADE, Promenade, Assassins, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, Little Shop of Horrors. Classic Stage Company: I Can Get It For Your Wholesale, Assassins, The Cradle Will Rock and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Atlantic Theater Company: This Ain't No Disco. Carnegie Hall: Anyone Can Whistle. WTF: Cabaret 2024 HBO: “The Night Of”. CINEMAX: Banshee. Disney+: Better Nate Than Ever. @MrEddieCooper

Cicily Daniels (Ensemble). Cicily was most recently seen on Broadway in the revival of Once Upon A Mattress (Ensemble, Queen Aggravain u/s, Lady Larken u/s). She made her Broadway debut in Rent as the Seasons of Love Soloist. Her other Broadway credits include the Tony-Award winning revival of Once on This Island (Storytelller, Mama Euralie u/s, Erzulie u/s Asaka u/s), the original cast of Disney’s The Little Mermaid (Alana, Ursula u/s) & All Shook Up (Ensemble, Silvia u/s). Her National Tour credits include A Night with Janis Joplin, The Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess, and Caroline, or Change. Cicily originated the roles of Betsey Bailey & Elizabeth Keckley in the world premiere production of American Prophet at Arena Stage. She has performed at many other prestigious regional theaters including: The MUNY, Syracuse Stage, The Pioneer Theatre, The Goodspeed Opera House, The Ahmanson Theater, The Roundhouse Theater, and The Signature Theater. Her favorite regional shows include Newsies, Beauty & The Beast, Chess & Ain’t Misbehavin’. Cicily’s film and television credits include The Other Two, “House of Cards”, “Mozart in the Jungle”, “Boardwalk Empire”, “Ugly Betty”, “Across the Universe” & “American Gangster”. She has been the voice of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, a spokesperson for Nielsen TV and recorded numerous other commercials & voice-overs. Cicily is a graduate of Yale University (B.A. Theater Studies, Performance Concentration). She thanks her agents at Clear Talent Group for their unending support. Cicily is married to composer Brett Macias and is mother to an extraordinary seven-year-old daughter.

Ninako Donville (Ensemble). Broadway: A Beautiful Noise (OBC Swing, Dance Captain). Other credits: May We All (Rachel, Dance Captain), Hi, My Name is Ben (Katie), Little Shop of Horrors (Audrey), Ordinary Days (Deb), Pippin (Catherine). Gratitude to Michele, Leorah, and her UIA team. ドンビル家、アヤユー！IG: @ninakodonville | ninadonville.com

Alex Dorf (Ensemble). Alex Dorf is making his Broadway debut with Pirates of Penzance! He has performed in the Broadway National Tours of Hamilton (Samuel Seabury, Charles Lee, u/s King George III), Cats (Swing/Cover), and A Bronx Tale (Crazy Mario, u/s Calogero) as well as the Off-Bway production of Jersey Boys at New World Stages. Other regional credits include: Fiddler on the Roof (Paper Mill Playhouse), Kinky Boots (Gateway Playhouse), 42nd Street (Sacramento Music Circus), Mamma Mia! (Ogunquit Playhouse), Newsies (Pittsburgh CLO), and Sweet Charity (Marriott Theater). Alex is a BFA Musical Theatre graduate of Penn State University and6 is represented by Mikey Nagy at The Collective Talent Agency. Alex has endless gratitude for his immensely supportive family and friends.

Rick Faugno (Ensemble). Rick Faugno has performed across the country, at every major theater, from Carnegie Hall to the Kennedy Center, from the Chicago theater to San Francisco’s Curran. He was last seen on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate, his seventh Broadway show, for which he was nominated for a Chita Rivera Award. He is also the recipient of a Fred Astaire Award for Roundabout’s On the 20th Century, and a Best Singer Award for the role of Frankie Valli, in the original Las Vegas production of Jersey Boys. He was recently seen in the 50th Anniversary concert of Great Performances on PBS, live at Lincoln Center. Rick has been seen on TV in: “FBI,” “The Newsroom,” “The Following,” “America’s Got Talent,” “Conan O’Brien” and more. He received the Best Performance Award at the Orlando Film Festival for his role in the film Virgin Alexander. He is also a choreographer, setting pieces for dance competitions, dance companies and special performances. He has choreographed A Chorus Line, Grease! and Jersey Boys at the Cape Playhouse. Rick is a master musical theater teacher at various colleges and studios around the country. He is a returning teacher at Interlochen Center for the Arts, in Michigan, where he recently co-directed and co-choreographed Wonderful Town, alongside his wife, Joyce Chittick. In addition to that, he created his own movement and physicality course for Interlochen Online, which is taken by students around the world. He also performs his one man show on cruise ships and at various cabaret venues.

Niani Feelings (Ensemble). Niani Feelings (she/her) is thrilled to be making her onstage Broadway debut! Broadway: Once Upon A Mattress (Asst. Choreographer). Tour: Mean Girls (OTC). Regional favorites: The Bedwetter (Arena Stage; Assoc. Choreographer), The 25th Annual…Spelling Bee (The Kennedy Center; Assoc. Choreographer), The Muny, Oregon Shakespeare Festival. Inaugural Ann Reinking Encores! Choreography Fellow at NYCC. Columbia, SC native. Boston Conservatory alum. Endless thanks to my team at DGRW, my village of teachers, family and friends. “Why not you?” @niani_

Tommy Gedrich (Ensemble). Broadway debut! National Tour: Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Regional: Guys and Dolls (The Kennedy Center), Rogers and Hammerstein’s State Fair (The Rev). Muhlenberg College alum. Huge thank you to Marc and Dustin at Daniel Hoff, every mentor and educator who supported that little dreamer, and my magical family. ¡Te amo mucho!

Alex Gibson (Ensemble). (he/him) BROADWAY: Regional casts of Spongebob Squarepants and Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812. OFF-BROADWAY: Octet at Signature Theater (Lortel nomination - Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical, Drama Desk Ensemble award), Transport Group, Egg & Spoon, the Billie Holiday Theatre. REGIONAL: The Pirates of Penzance at Barrington Stage, The Pirates of Penzance at the Ordway, The Pirates of Penzance at Connecticut Repertory Theater, as well as some other non-piratey shows. TV/Film: The Beast in Me, Doom Patrol, Schmigadoon! For more information visit www.AlexGibsonOnline.com

Afra Hines (Ensemble). Broadway: The Who's Tommy (u/s Mrs. Walker, Acid Queen), Dancin', Funny Girl (u/s Emma), Hadestown (u/s Persephone), Summer (u/s Disco Donna), Shuffle Along, Motown, Soul Doctor, Ghost, In The Heights, Wicked. National Tour: Hamilton. TV: "Annie Live!", "Boardwalk Empire". For Loretta, always. www.afrahines.com @afrahines

DAN HOY (Ensemble). Broadway: Harmony (OBC - u/s Lesh, Harry, Bobby; Swing; Asst. Dance Captain). Tour: Cats (Revival 1st Nat’l - Munkustrap). Off-Broadway: Between the Lines (u/s Oliver, Frump, Martin; Dance Captain). Select Developmental: Psyche (Eros), If It Goes There (Erik), Austenland (Cool Darcy). Select Regional: Sweeney Todd (Anthony), Great Comet (Anatole), Beautiful (Gerry), Into the Woods (Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf), Carousel (Billy), Rock of Ages (Drew), Next to Normal (Gabe), Pippin (Pippin), The Last Five Years (Jamie), The Glass Menagerie (Jim), and The Seagull (Trigorin). In addition to his theatrical endeavors, Dan has appeared on concert stages around the world with programs that include symphonic premieres at Carnegie Hall, theatrical expansions with the Pacific Symphony, solo shows at 54 Below, and composer showcases at Crazy Coqs. AEA. AGMA. BWMT 18’. Special thanks to the Hoy family, and UIA Talent. Web: www.danhoy.org | IG: @dan_jhoy7

RYO KAMIBAYASHI (Ensemble). Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. Broadway: The Outsiders. Readings: The Last Man. Ryo recently graduated with a BFA in Musical Theatre, and a minor in Music Composition from the University of Michigan. An accomplished Jazz Piano player, he has composed music for various films, and is working on a musical. He would like to thank his friends and family!

Tatiana Lofton (Ensemble). Broadway: A Beautiful Noise (Noise, u/s Doctor). Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors (Ronnette). National Tours: Once On This Island (Storyteller, u/s Asaka), Waitress (Nurse Norma, u/s Becky). Regional: The Wiz, Merry Wives of Windsor, Beauty and The Beast (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Pace Alum. IG: @Tatianalofton

Nathan Lucrezio (Ensemble). Nathan Lucrezio is thrilled to join the Roundabout family. Broadway: The Who’s TOMMY, DIANA The Musical, Disney’s ALADDIN, & Rogers & Hammerstein’s CINDERELLA. Jersey Boys (Paper Mill Playhouse) White Christmas (Bucks County Playhouse), A Chorus Line (National Tour), The Life (New York City Center), Guys and Dolls (The Kennedy Center), Smokey Joe’s Cafe (North Shore Music Theatre), The Man of La Mancha (Shakespeare Theatre Company), TV/Film: “DIANA” on Netflix, SNL, “The Equalizer”, “SMASH”. Debut Album: Nathan Lucrezio Covers Vol. 1. Solo Concert: The Green Room 42, Feinstein’s 54 Below. Writer: UnHeard The Musical (AEA Reading) BFA MT (Penn State University), Represented by BWA, www.nathanlucrezio.com @nathanlucrezio

Shina Ann Morris (Ensemble). BROADWAY: Spamalot, Tootsie, Anastasia, Holiday Inn, Cinderella, Annie (Star to Be), Nice Work If You Can Get If, Anything Goes (U/S Erma), West Side Story. OFF BROADWAY: Unsinkable Molly Brown. TV/FILM: Death Saved My Life (Lifetime), “FBI”, East New York. BFA: University of Michigan. Cheers to Scott, Rupert, Joseph, Warren, Sara! Thanks to Carnahan. To my teachers, Hybrid Agency, Sasha, Mom, & my hearts, Mark & Celestia.

Cooper Stanton (Ensemble). Cooper Stanton is a queer NYC-based performer hailing from the Berkshire hills of Massachusetts. He is thrilled and honored to make his Broadway debut in The Pirates of Penzance! Previous credits include Watch Night (Perelman PAC NYC), 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Paint Your Wagon, Cinderella (MUNY), and Jerome Robbins’ Broadway (TUTS). A 2014 graduate of The National Circus School (Montreal), Cooper has performed aerial and ground acrobatics internationally, and has toured the U.S. with Seattle-based circus company Acrobatic Conundrum. In NYC, his solo acts have been featured at Paradise Club (Times Square), House Of Yes, and The Stranger. Cooper’s artistic pursuits are driven by a deep desire to uplift and unite through shared experiences and the celebration of love! A heartfelt thank you to Craig and the entire Avalon Artists Group team for their unwavering support. To Jacob-every day is brighter with you by my side. And to my family-endless love and gratitude to mom, dad, Adam, Tyler, Jahna, and Rider for your constant love and encouragement.

Bronwyn Tarboton (Ensemble). Broadway: Elf, Harmony, Frozen. Off-Broadway: Rock & Roll Man, Smokey Joe’s Cafe. National Tour: Frozen, A Chorus Line (Maggie). Bunch of regional including Paper Mill Playhouse and MUNY. Bronwyn also works as an accompanist and vocal coach. insta: bronwyn_tarboton.

Photo Credit: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders (Jinkx Monsoon headsot), Nicole Niteka (Samantha Williams headshot)