Jill Schoelen to Release Music Video for First Christmas Album

Jill Schoelen will release her first Christmas album Christmas Is Forever and launch "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) - The Music Video" on December 5.

Schoelen is joined in the music video by popular horror actresses Barbara Crampton, Diane Franklin, Judie Aronson, and Krsy Fox, with famed WWE Champ, CM Punk playing Santa Claus.

After a lengthy hiatus, veteran actress and horror icon, Jill Schoelen, returns to entertainment with starring roles in two feature films set for release in 2026, and the release of her first Christmas album, Christmas Is Forever, available now on digital EP, and limited-edition vinyl LP and CD. Punctuating the album launch is the drop of the official music video for "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)" December 5 at 12 noon PST.

Christmas is Forever is a collection of eclectic Christmas covers and an original new song, "Mingle and Jingle", written by Schoelen and her producer, Brandon Jarrett. "I love taking long walks and on one of them, this thought of mingle and jingle just appeared in me. I dictated the entire idea for the lyric into my phone," she recalled, "It's all about the importance of joining LIFE and getting out there, outside of ourselves, and into the world to celebrate. 'Mingle and jingle brings the holiday tingle.'"

The EP features new arrangements of "Jingle Bell Rock", "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)", Joni Mitchell's classic "River", and "I Need a Silent Night", a lesser-known song by Amy Grant, that Jill says "spoke volumes to me with its powerful meaning in the lyric," adding that "singing to guitar legend Dean Parks' beautiful acoustic guitar playing on the song was a dream come true." The limited-edition red vinyl LP and CD include an additional four previously recorded Christmas songs and are available only on JillSchoelen.com. Listen to the album here.

Schoelen made a deliberate choice of Gene Autry's "Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane)" for bringing in other popular horror actresses to lend their voices to this traditional Christmas song. "In the environment of so much dark energy in the world, and having a historic foot in horror, and horror being associated with darkness, I felt a need, like a calling to bring light," she said, "it is so important to me to help ignite/remind myself, and I hope others, that there is light and it's up to us to bring the light into the world. It's starts by connecting with JOY!"

"Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) - The Music Video" follows Jill Schoelen and her friends Judie Aronson, Barbara Crampton, Krsy Fox, and Diane Franklin gathering to celebrate the holidays - but when some scary little elves pay them a visit, it's up to Santa Claus (played by WWE World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk) to save these Final Girls! The official music video will premiere on @JillSchoelenMusic on You Tube on December 5, 2025 at 12 noon PST.