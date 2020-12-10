Jessie Mueller, Jonah Platt and Skylar Astin to Appear at 5th Annual BROADWAY BEE
Tune in tonight, December 10 at 7pm.
Broadway Bound Kids is celebrating 15 years of providing kids with a place to be heard and belong! They are partnering with the Broadway community to present the 5th Annual Broadway BEE ....the Virtual Edition. The Bee will be live streamed for FREE on Broadway Bound Kids' site at 7pm EST on Thursday December 10th. The more money each Broadway Speller raises, the more lifelines or "cheats" they'll get to help them win the BEE!
Here is the all-star cast of Broadway spellers and their current fundraising rankings!
Jessie Hooker-Bailey - Waitress
Kim Exum - The Book of Mormon
Paige Davis - Chicago
Michael Park - Dear Evan Hansen
Lee Aaron Rosen - A Soldier's Play
Susie Carroll - Mean Girls
Sasha Hutchings - Hamilton
Afra Hines - Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Seth Rudetsky - Stars in the House
Brita Filter - RuPaul's Drag Race
Patrick Page - Hadestown
This year's Broadway Bee will also feature special guest appearances by Jonah Platt, Skylar Astin and Jessie Mueller.
What is the Broadway Bee? Well, it's a hilarious adult spelling bee hosted by the original creators of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee that features cast members from the Broadway Community who compete in this annual live event. Cheer on your favorite cast member while they raise funds to provide equitable arts education access to youth all across the globe. The more funds each team raises before and during the event, the more lifelines or "cheats" they earn to help them win the coveted Bee trophy. Anyone from anywhere in the world can donate to support arts education AND help your favorite Broadway Star and show WIN THE BEE!
All proceeds from the evening will go to Broadway Bound Kids' Covid relief fund to provide programs for students and keep teaching artists and staff paid.
Founding Directing, Erin Glass shares, "The arts have always been a form of resistance and a powerful tool for healing and students need arts programs now more than ever. Our programs include mindfulness, social emotional learning and trauma informed teaching to give students the tools they need to thrive during these uncertain times. We're seeing students deal with anxiety and depression for the first time in their young lives and they're telling us that our programs are helping them feel like themselves again and reconnect to purpose and joy."
For more information, to donate, to RSVP and to watch the Broadway Bee please visit broadwayboundkids.net/broadway-bee.
