Jessie Mueller, Denee Benton and More to Honor Heather Headley at Broadway Dreams Supper

Celebrating 20 years since her Broadway debut in Disney's landmark musical The Lion King, Tony and Grammy Award-winner Heather Headley will be honored by the performing arts education not-for-profit Broadway Dreams during the Broadway Dreams Supper on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at The Plaza (58th Street and Fifth Avenue).

"At Broadway Dreams, we believe that musical theatre is the great equalizer, bringing together those from disparate cultures and communities and reminding us all of our shared humanity," says Broadway Dreams Founder and President Annette Tanner. "This year, we are honored to pay tribute to Heather Headley - a living legend who embodies our ethos and whose talent, commitment, and dignity has provided our students worldwide with endless inspiration."

The Broadway Dreams Supper will treat guests to cocktails, a formal dinner, and tribute performances by some of the today's most celebrated performers, including the Grammy Award-winning duo A Great Big World, Tony and Grammy Award winner Jessie Mueller (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Waitress), Tony Award nominee Denée Benton (The Great Comet), Quentin Earl Darrington (Once on This Island), Noah J. Ricketts (Frozen), and appearances by Tony Award-winners J.H. Doyle (The Color Purple) and Wayne Cilento (Wicked), Academy Award-winner Alexander Dinelaris (Birdman, The Bodyguard - The Musical), and author Susan Fales-Hill.

Comprised of NYC-based singers and songwriters, Ian Axel and Chad King, A Great Big World is best known for the singles "This is the New Year," which was performed in an episode of Glee, and the international, multi-platinum-selling smash hit "Say Something," recorded in collaboration with Christina Aguilera.

"As New Yorkers and life-long Broadway fans, we are thrilled to lend our voices to an organization that's dedicated to fostering young talent," said Ian Axel and Chad King. "Heather Headley is an incredibly diverse and accomplished performer who has inspired so many. We're thrilled to be a part of this evening presented in her honor."

Heather Headley is a critically acclaimed stage and recording artist who earned the prestigious 2000 Tony Award for "Best Actress in a Musical" and Drama Desk Award for "Outstanding Actress in a Musical" for her star turn as the titular role in Elton John and Tim Rice's Aida. In 2010, Headley won the Grammy Award for "Best Contemporary R&B Gospel Album" for her third studio album, Audience of One. Other theatre credits include Rachel Marron in The Bodyguard in London's West End and her triumphant return to Broadway last year as nightclub singer Shug Avery in the Tony Award-winning revival of The Color Purple. Throughout her career, she has been recognized with two Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards and named one of People Magazine's 50 Most Beautiful People and Essence Magazine's 30 Women To Watch, among other accolades.

Now in its tenth year, this black tie event raises critical awareness and support for Broadway Dreams and its mission to make world-class performing arts education accessible to all, regardless of socioeconomic status. Since the organization's launch in 2006, Broadway Dreams has engaged more than 11,000 students and has awarded over one million dollars ($1M) in financial need-based scholarships, empowering the next generation of performing artists across North America and in select international markets.

The 2016 Broadway Dreams Supper honored the Tony Award-winning songwriting team, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty.

The evening is presented with the support of Point Park University, the exclusive higher education partner of the Broadway Dreams Supper.

Broadway Dreams (Annette Tanner, Founder and President), a 501(c)3 not-for-profit established in 2006, provides youth and young adults of all socioeconomic backgrounds with performance training, life skills building, and mentorship opportunities from the entertainment industry's most distinguished talents. In partnership with premier education and performance venues, the organization's program intensives have been featured nationally in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Philadelphia and internationally in Fortaleza, Brazil; Moscow, Russia; and Toronto, Canada. For more information, visit broadwaydreams.org.

In 2016, Point Park University (Dr. Paul Hennigan, President) became the exclusive higher education partner of the Broadway Dreams Supper. The university's conservatory of performing arts is recognized as one of the nation's top programs that combine hands-on experience and rigorous training with internationally-recognized industry professionals. Scheduled to open in fall 2018, the new Pittsburgh Playhouse at Point Park University will serve as a leader in dance and theatre and a national artistic lab for students and professionals. For more information, visit parkpoint.edu.

