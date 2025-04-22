Jessie Davidson, Zoe Jensen and More to Join WICKED National Tour

Jessie Davidson will star as Elphaba, Zoe Jensen will star as Glinda, Ethan Kirschbaum will star is Fiyero and more.
The National Tour of the Broadway blockbuster WICKED will welcome new principal cast members next month. Beginning Tuesday, May 20 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, Jessie Davidson (Elphaba), Zoe Jensen (Glinda), Eileen T’Kaye (Madame Morrible), Nicolas Garza (Boq), Ethan Kirschbaum (Fiyero), Drew McVety (Doctor Dillamond) and Jada Temple (Nessarose) will join the company.
They join a cast that will include Blake Hammond (The Wizard), Carly Augenstein (Elphaba Standby), Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Anthony Lee Bryant, Sean Burns, Reagan Davidson, Matt Densky, Kelley Dorney, Aydin Eyikan, Kayla Goldsberry, Clair Rachel Howell, Rose Iannaccone, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Jake Levy, Adelina Mitchell, Brayden Newby, Allsun O’Malley, Taylor Quick, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, DJ Smart, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, Melissa Victor and Justin Wirick.
Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, WICKED is currently in its 22nd year on Broadway.
The Broadway sensation WICKED looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”