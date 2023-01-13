Jessica Vosk Sets Winter Tour Dates in Boston, Scottsdale, Washington, D.C. & More
Vosk will perform across the country, with dates set for January through March.
Tickets are on sale now for Jessica Vosk's concert tour, with performances in Orem, Utah; Livermore, California; Scottsdale, Arizona and more.
See the full dates and locations below!
January 25, 2023
Orem, UT- The Noorda Concert Hall
Get Tickets
January 27, 2023
Livermore, CA- Bankhead Theatre
Get Tickets
January 29, 2023
Scottsdale, AZ- Virginia G. Piper Theater
Get Tickets
February 5, 2023
Boston, MA- Symphony Hall
Get Tickets
February 14, 2023
Washington, DC- Washington Performing Arts
Get Tickets
February 18, 2023
Saratoga SpringsS, NY- UPH Great Hall
Get Tickets
February 28, 2023
The Villages, FL- Sharon Performing Arts Center
Get Tickets
March 2, 2023
Gainesville, FL- Upstage at the Phillips Center
Get Tickets
March 3-4, 2023
WEST Palm Beach, FL- Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse
Get Tickets
March 9, 2023
Columbus, IN- The Commons
Get Tickets
March 10-11, 2023
Indianapolis, IN- The Cabaret
Get Tickets
March 22, 2023
Athens, OH- Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium
Get Tickets
March 24, 2023
Broken Arrow, OK
Get Tickets
June 2,4, 5 2023
New York, NY- 92Y
Get Tickets
Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled "My Golden Age." Other upcoming concert debuts include London's Cadogan Hall in 2022. Before the infamous shutdown, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020's A Very Coco Christmas.