Jessica Vosk Sets Winter Tour Dates in Boston, Scottsdale, Washington, D.C. & More

Tickets are on sale now for Jessica Vosk's concert tour, with performances in Orem, Utah; Livermore, California; Scottsdale, Arizona and more.

See the full dates and locations below!

January 25, 2023

Orem, UT- The Noorda Concert Hall

January 27, 2023

Livermore, CA- Bankhead Theatre

January 29, 2023

Scottsdale, AZ- Virginia G. Piper Theater

February 5, 2023

Boston, MA- Symphony Hall

February 14, 2023

Washington, DC- Washington Performing Arts

February 18, 2023

Saratoga SpringsS, NY- UPH Great Hall

February 28, 2023

The Villages, FL- Sharon Performing Arts Center

March 2, 2023

Gainesville, FL- Upstage at the Phillips Center

March 3-4, 2023

WEST Palm Beach, FL- Marshall E. Rinker Sr. Playhouse

March 9, 2023

Columbus, IN- The Commons

March 10-11, 2023

Indianapolis, IN- The Cabaret

March 22, 2023

Athens, OH- Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

March 24, 2023

Broken Arrow, OK

June 2,4, 5 2023

New York, NY- 92Y

Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Vosk made her Carnegie Hall debut in November 2021 in a sold-out solo show titled "My Golden Age." Other upcoming concert debuts include London's Cadogan Hall in 2022. Before the infamous shutdown, she starred as the Narrator in the 50th anniversary of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Lincoln Center. She also created the role of Aunt Val in the world premiere of Becoming Nancy, directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell. Before that, Vosk finished an acclaimed run as Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway, having played the role for two years. Vosk starred in New York City Ballet's Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent Broadway revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway credits include Finding Neverland and The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in West Side Story with the San Francisco Symphony; the recording of the concert was nominated for a Grammy. Her debut, Billboard-charting solo album Wild and Free was released in 2018 and was followed by 2020's A Very Coco Christmas.