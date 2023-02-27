Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh & More Win SAG Awards - Full List of Winners!

The complete ceremony is now available to watch on YouTube.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Last night, Jessica Chastain, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser, and more took home SAG Awards.

Michelle Yeoh won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Jean Smart won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her performance in Hacks.

Brendan Fraser won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in The Whale.

Jessica Chastain won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for her performance in George & Tammy.

Jennifer Coolidge won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.

Check out the complete list of winners below!

One of awards season's premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA's robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit.

SAG Award Winners

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carrell ("The Patient")

Taron Egerton ("Black Bird")

Sam Elliott ("1883") **WINNER**

Paul Walter Hauser ("Black Bird")

Evan Peters ("Dahmer")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt ("The English")

Jessica Chastain ("George and Tammy") **WINNER**

Julia Garner ("Inventing Anna")

Niecy Nash Betts ("Dahmer")

Amanda Seyfried ("The Dropout")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Steve Martin ("Only Murders in the Building")

Martin Short ("Only Murders in the Building")

Jeremy Allen White ("The Bear") **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Quinta Brunson ("Abbott Elementary")

Jenna Ortega ("Wednesday")

Jean Smart ("Hacks") **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

"Abbott Elementary" **WINNER**

"Barry"

"The Bear"

"Hacks"

"Only Murders in the Building"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")

Jason Bateman ("Ozark") **WINNER**

Jeff Bridges ("The Old Man")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Adam Scott ("Severance")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge ("The White Lotus") **WINNER**

Elizabeth Debicki ("The Crown")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Zendaya ("Euphoria")

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"Ozark"

"Severance"

"The White Lotus" **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett ("Black Panther: Wakanda Forever")

Hong Chau ("The Whale")

Kerry Condon ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Jamie Lee Curtis ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") **WINNER**

Stephanie Hsu ("Everything Everywhere All at Once")

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano ("The Fabelmans")

Brendan Gleeson ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Barry Keoghan ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Ke Huy Quan ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") **WINNER**

Eddie Redmayne ("The Good Nurse")

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett (Tár")

Viola Davis ("The Woman King")

Ana de Armas ("Blonde")

Danielle Deadwyler ("Till")

Michelle Yeoh ("Everything Everywhere All at Once") **WINNER**

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler ("Elvis")

Colin Farrell ("The Banshees of Inisherin")

Brendan Fraser ("The Whale") **WINNER**

Bill Nighy ("Living")

Adam Sandler ("Hustle")

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

"Babylon"

"The Banshees of Inisherin"

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" **WINNER**

"The Fabelmans"

"Women Talking"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

"Avatar: The Way of Water"

"The Batman"

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"

"Top Gun: Maverick" **WINNER**

"The Woman King"

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

"Andor"

"The Boys"

"House of the Dragon"

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

"Stranger Things" **WINNER**

Watch the complete awards ceremony here:


share