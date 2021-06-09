Jesse Lynn Madera Adds Second Show At The Bitter End After Initial Show Sells Out

Singer/songwriter Jesse Lynn Madera's return to the legendary venue The Bitter End on June 24 is completely sold out.

'Known for her spellbinding live performances, Jesse's "lyrical and piano-driven songs are passionate and alluring, with a dramatic, ethereal, and almost otherworldly tone." (American Songwriter)

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show was added on June 23 and tickets are on sale today at www.thebitterend.com.

"Thank you all so much for your support and love of the songs. I cannot wait to play at this incredible venue again and to see everyone in person. Live music is back!" shares Jesse.

Jesse Lynn Madera creates songs with depth and thought-provoking lyrics, seamlessly blending genres.

"Evoking comparisons to the shapeshifting brilliance of Kate Bush and the confessional pop sensibilities of Tori Amos." Ever present in Madera's songwriting, the piano became an integral part of her life thanks to family friend and mentor, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame pianist and songwriter, Johnnie ("B. Goode") Johnson.

Jesse's latest record, Fortunes, is a lyrical and piano-driven album that makes a strong impression in its genre-defying, well-crafted conviction. From its swelling string arrangements by Stevie Blacke (Pink, Rihanna, Chris Stapleton), to its Cohen-esque lyrics, the album has a mystical feel. Americana icon Robert Earl Keen is a huge champion, sharing,"

Jesse has a voice as clear and mellifluous as the first songbird of springtime. Her songs are intoxicatingly hypnotic. Close your eyes, let it all go, and listen. When you wake up, the world will look a little brighter."

Listeners are treated to duets with Australian-born, LA-based musician, Joel Taylor, as well as actor/musician John Hawkes (Winter's Bone, Deadwood, The Sessions). Jesse's live performances have earned her a devoted following in Los Angeles and New York City venues. She is now based in Nashville, TN.