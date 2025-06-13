Jerry Seinfeld Resumes Record-Breaking Beacon Theatre Residency This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is returning to the historic Beacon Theatre with new comedy, continuing his record-breaking residency. The upcoming dates include: October 24 & 25 and December 19 & 20, 2025, and January 9 & 10, 2026, with performances at various times.

The 2025-2026 show times are as follows:

October 24 – 7:00pm

October 25 – 5:00pm & 8:00pm

December 19 – 7:00pm & 9:30pm

December 20 – 5:00pm & 8:00pm

January 9 – 7:00pm January 10 – 5:00pm & 8:00pm