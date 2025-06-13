Jerry Seinfeld Resumes Record-Breaking Beacon Theatre Residency This Fall

Tickets for the ten Beacon Theatre shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00am on Friday, June 20.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is returning to the historic Beacon Theatre with new comedy, continuing his record-breaking residency. The upcoming dates include: October 24 & 25 and December 19 & 20, 2025, and January 9 & 10, 2026, with performances at various times.
The 2025-2026 show times are as follows:
October 24 – 7:00pm
October 25 – 5:00pm & 8:00pm
December 19 – 7:00pm & 9:30pm
December 20 – 5:00pm & 8:00pm
January 9 – 7:00pm January 10 – 5:00pm & 8:00pm
Seinfeld's historic residency at The Beacon began in January 2016, and celebrated his 100th residency performance in April 2023. Seinfeld currently holds the record for the most comedy shows at the legendary venue.
Jerry Seinfeld's comedy career took off after his first appearance on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1981. Eight years later, he teamed up with fellow comedian Larry David to create what was to become the most successful comedy series in the history of television: Seinfeld. The show ran on NBC for nine seasons, winning numerous Emmy, Golden Globe and People's Choice awards, and was named the greatest television show of all time in 2009 by TV Guide, and in 2012 was identified as the best sitcom ever in a 60 Minutes/Vanity Fair poll.
His latest Emmy nominated Netflix projects include Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill along with the highly acclaimed web series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. Seinfeld has also starred in, written, and produced movies (Comedian, Bee Movie), directed and produced a Broadway hit (Colin Quinn: Long Story Short), and wrote three best-selling books (Is this Anything?, The Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee Book, and Seinlanguage) and a children's book (Halloween). He stars in the Emmy-nominated comedy film, Unfrosted, which he directed, co-wrote, and produced. Seinfeld continues to perform both nationally and internationally.
Tickets for the ten Beacon Theatre shows will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00am on Friday, June 20.
