Jerry Mitchell to Direct BRITISH INVASION Workshop in London

A workshop is set to be presented of British Invasion, a musical directed and choreographed by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, La Cage Aux Folles, Pretty Woman, On Your Feet!), with a book by Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Star Catcher), with musical supervision by Tom Deering (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, Tammy Faye, The Color Purple). The workshop presentation will take place in London on 18 and 19 September.

Set during the wild rise of the 1960s, British Invasion is a fresh, feel-good fable of young love and rock ’n’ roll, featuring more than two dozen chart-topping hits from some of the greatest British artists of the era, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Cilla Black and Dusty Springfield. Originally conceived by legendary Herman’s Hermits frontman Peter Noone, the show captures the energy, optimism and cultural revolution that defined a generation.

The company bringing this story to life include Jonny Amies (The Little Big Things) as ‘Peter Noone’, Jenna Bonner (The Lion King) as ‘Suki’, Daniel Bravo (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) as ‘Andrew’, Stevie Doc (winner of Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, Moulin Rouge! The Musical) as ‘Marianne’, Jordan Luke Gage (Bonnie & Clyde, Heathers) as ‘Mick’, Melissa Jacques (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Wicked) as ‘Peter’s Mum’, George Maguire (Olivier Award winner for Sunny Afternoon) as ‘Paul McCartney’, Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as ‘Geno’, and Ashley Samuels (Motown The Musical, The Book of Mormon) as ‘the Dealer’.

The ensemble features Taila Halford (Mamma Mia!) as ‘Mary Quaint’, Ying Ue Li (The King and I), Tom Oliver (Jersey Boys), and Rachel Rawlinson (Bat Out of Hell), with further casting still to be announced.

Casting is by Jill Green CDG, with Tom Shiels as Casting Associate, with General Management by Thomas Hopkins Productions.