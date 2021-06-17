Jeremy O. Harris Will Present a Stream of New Satire OFF BROADWAY

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris will present a new streaming production, titled 'Off Broadway.' The dark comic satire will premiere on June 24th via Broadstream, a new digital media streaming platform. The production is written by Torrey Townsend and directed by Robert O'Hara.

The year is 2020 and the American theater is shut down... but it is not shut off. Off Broadway follows the staff of a non-profit theater as they come together on Zoom and scramble to stave off extinction. The show is a scathing critique of an industry desperately trying to reinvent itself in the midst of a pandemic.

Off Broadway will be available to the public via Broadstream from June 24th-June 27th. It will be FREE to receive a link to the show, but advance email signup is requested. Additional details will be provided closer to launch. Sign up at http://broad.stream/off-broadway/.

The cast includes Dylan Baker, Becky Ann Baker, Jessica Frances Dukes, Jason Butler Harner, Hal Linden, Jillian Mercado, Richard Kind, and Kara Wang.

The creative/ production team includes The Chamber Group (Public Relations), Laura Elkeslassy (Script/ Production Consultant), Ari Fulton (Costume Designer/ Props Consultant), Jim Glaub (Technical Consultant), Miranda Gohh (Company/ Production Manager), Teniece Divya Johnson (Intimacy Director/ Empathy Culture Consultant), Clarissa Marie Ligon (Production Coordinator), Twi McCallum (Sound Designer), Kameron Neal (Graphic Designer), Nicholas Polonio (Associate Producer), softFocus (Consulting Partner), Victor Vazquez, CSA - X Casting (Casting Director), and Leah Vicencio (Technical Director/ Video Editor).