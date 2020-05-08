Jeremy O. Harris Live Tweets SLAVE PLAY-Inspired Episode of THE GOOD FIGHT

Slave Play Playwright Jeremy O. Harris took to twitter on Thursday evening to live tweet the newest episode of The Good Fight on CBS All Access. The episode was inspired by his Slave Play, and Harris began his live tweeting by saying, "About to do a live watch of the ⁦@thegoodfight ⁩SLAVE PLAY episode. Who wants to join? #SlavePlayGoodFight."

I wrote this authors note. https://t.co/kfXTsqVbin - Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

Honestly my mom and stepdad seeing slave play at @NYTW79 pic.twitter.com/nGaX5akvSS - Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

The Talkback Tammy scene is word for word! pic.twitter.com/UPNtVRFEZv - Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

Wow Ronald Peet, the lead in Daddy, playing the playwrights main antagonist makes me very happy. pic.twitter.com/D6vJROyfBb - Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

Also I did have more than one couple tell me at the stage door that their sex life changed after slave play. pic.twitter.com/C3AQ6R295u - Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

The Jungian examination of the audiences relationship to SLAVE PLAY is exhilarating lol. pic.twitter.com/22rcTNsOIA - Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

If they put one more ascot on this man I will sue @thegoodfight pic.twitter.com/uysjC3gpEl - Former Broadway Playwright Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) May 7, 2020

The office episode description reads: "A former divorce client, Duncan Herz, seeks the firm's help, claiming a buzzy new play running in Chicago is based on his divorce and shares specific details that unearth more than just his dirty laundry. Diane attempts to get to the heart of Memo 618 when a missing case leads her to the corporate overlords themselves, STR Laurie."

Harris is a writer and performer living in New York City. His full-length plays include: Slave Play, Daddy (Vineyard Theatre/The New Group); Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1; and WATER SPORTS; or insignificant white boys (published by 53rd State Press). His work has been presented or developed by Pieter Performance Space, JACK, Ars Nova, The New Group, New York Theatre Workshop, Performance Space New York, and Playwrights Horizons.

Harris co-wrote A24's film Zola with director Janicza Bravo, is developing a pilot at HBO, and worked on their hit new series "Euphoria." He is the 11th recipient of THE VINEYARD Theatre's Paula Vogel Playwriting Award, a 2016 MacDowell Colony Fellow, an Orchard Project Greenhouse artist, a resident playwright with Colt Coeur, and is under commission from Lincoln Center Theater and Playwrights Horizons. Harris is a graduate of the Yale M.F.A. Playwriting Program.





