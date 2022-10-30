Jeremy Jordan's Band Age of Madness Releases 'Hallowed' Single

According to his Twitter account, Jeremy Jordan's band Age of Madness has released a new single entitled "Hallowed." The single is now available on all streaming platforms.

Jordan says the single is "quite possibly my favorite song from the Age of Madness catalog. We wrote it with every ounce of our hearts. I hope it finds its way into yours."

When a global pandemic hit, film/Broadway actor Jeremy Jordan found himself with some time on his hands. He and a few of his super talented friends got together and casually decided to make themselves into rock stars.

Age of Madness was born as they decided to create something different, a sound that evoked both nostalgia and a sense of something brand new. Grounded by a pounding drum beat, elevated by mind-melting guitar melodies and sent skyward by a bold, sweeping violin, every song is a unique story, crafted with vocal and lyrical precision. They call themselves Age of Madness as a testimony to both where we came from and where we stand in today's bitterly divided world. Things may get loud.

