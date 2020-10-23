Jeremy Jordan, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Annette Bening and More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Election Day Vote-A-Thon

The virtual event will take place from 9 AM to 7 PM on November 3rd.

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today "Stars in the House" will mark Election Day with a 10 hour marathon! From 9 AM to 7 PM on November 3rd, and James will be LIVE with special guests including Bellamy Young, Dana Delany, Marcia Cross, Jessie Mueller, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Marc Shaiman, Vanessa Williams, Adam Pascal, Peri Gilpin, Anika Larsen, Judy Kuhn, Marilu Henner, Annette Bening, Kelli O'Hara, and many more. Poll workers across the country from Poll Hero Project - and some familiar faces, like Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Lauren Patten - will drop by on breaks from their shifts working at the polls. "Stars in the House" favorite Brenda Braxton will join in as a guest host from 2-3 PM.

Fans have always been a huge part of the show at "Stars in the House," and on Election Day, that will be truer than ever! Seth and James will be inviting viewers to join them as guests LIVE from their place in line or after they vote. Starting NOW, fans can also send in their "I Voted" selfies to Vote@StarsInTheHouse.com for a chance to be featured on the show. Those who would prefer to stay out of the spotlight can join us in the audience, as always, on the Stars In The House YouTube channel and StarsInTheHouse.com. And if you're missing part of the show while traveling to the polls, not to worry - our friends at SiriusXM Stars 109 will broadcast highlights from this special episode at 4 PM ET on November 3rd!

"We know it is an understatement to say there's been an uptick in anxiety over the past few weeks and we have no doubt November 3rd will be a day with a lot of it! That is why we are going to do a 10-hour Vote-A-Thon edition of Stars In The House on Election Day! We want to provide a place where people can watch something that's election-related but purely entertaining instead of stressful! " said Seth and James. "We thought it would be fun to hear from celebrities and viewers alike about their voting experiences throughout the years as well as what's happening in real time at the polling sites around the country. And, of course, we will have live music too!"

The Vote-a-Thon has also teamed up with #SingingOnQueue, a movement to entertain voters who are waiting in lines at the polls so they stay in line and vote. Conceived by Ruthie Fierberg, performers across the country will visit their local poll sites throughout the day and sing a live set. You never know when a Broadway performer or Tony winner might just show up and sing a mini-concert for you-so stay in that line. Vote-a-Thon will live broadcast select performances for everyone to enjoy. If you are an artist interested in joining the #SingingOnQueue movement, visit ruthiefierberg.com/singing to sign up. Broadway sister duo Yassmin Alers (On Your Feet!, The Capeman, Rent) and Karmine Alers (On Your Feet!, Rent) will pop in at 1 PM ET.

The stars joining us on Election Day join a long line of luminaries who have visited "Stars in the House" since the first show on March 16th, including Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter. Dozens of iconic casts have reunited on the show, including film and television hits like "Night at the Museum," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Fame," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," and "The Full Monty." And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Mondays-Saturdays at 8 PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.

