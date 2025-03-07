Jeremiah Abiah to Present BROADWAY UNPLUGGED at Minton's Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrity vocal coach and acclaimed singer Jeremiah Abiah will present BROADWAY UNPLUGGED, a new performance series at the legendary Minton’s Playhouse in the heart of Harlem, NYC. This first-of-its-kind event strips Broadway to its raw essence, offering audiences an intimate acoustic experience with both Broadway’s brightest stars and rising talents.

Weekly on Monday evenings, featured artists will perform a curated selection of songs spanning various genres, creating a fresh and unique musical journey at every show. The evening will culminate in a one-on-one interview between Abiah and the featured artist, offering insights into their artistic journey, inspirations, and personal stories. The night will conclude with a networking opportunity, bringing together members of the Broadway community in an intimate and creative setting.

“This series is about authenticity, vulnerability, and artistry,” says Abiah. “It’s Broadway beyond the big lights and orchestrations—just the voice, the music, and the story.”

BROADWAY UNPLUGGED at Minton’s Playhouse promises to be a transformative experience for both performers and audiences alike, celebrating the raw power of the human voice and the soul of storytelling. Join us on for an unforgettable night where Broadway meets authenticity.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

March 10, 7:00 PM

Crystal Joy

March 17, 7:00 PM

Jennie Harney-Fleming

March 24, 7:00 PM

Miguel Ángel Vásquez

March 31, 7:00 PM

Amanda Bailey and Ariel Neydavoud

April 7, 7:00 PM

Raena White

April 14, 7:00 PM

Amilia Shaw

April 21, 7:00 PM

JeeMell Green

April 28, 7:00 PM

Michael Hewitt

May 5, 7:00 PM

Danielle Summons

May 12, 7:00 PM

Matthew Sims

May 19, 7:00 PM

Zurin Villanueva

May 26, 7:00 PM

Candice Woods

June 2, 7:00 PM

Danyel Fulton

June 9, 7:00 PM

Sophia Ramos

June 16, 7:00 PM

Zonya Love

June 23, 7:00 PM

La’Nette Searcy

June 30, 7:00 PM

Olutayo Bosede

July 7, 7:00 PM

Adee David

July 14, 7:00 PM

Rebecca Hargrove

July 21, 7:00 PM

Khadijah Rolle

July 28, 7:00 PM

Jared Wayne Gladly

August 4, 7:00 PM

Tianna Symonee