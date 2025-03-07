Jeremiah Abiah to Present BROADWAY UNPLUGGED at Minton's Playhouse

Up first on March 10, 7:00 PM is Crystal Joy.
Celebrity vocal coach and acclaimed singer Jeremiah Abiah will present BROADWAY UNPLUGGED, a new performance series at the legendary Minton’s Playhouse in the heart of Harlem, NYC. This first-of-its-kind event strips Broadway to its raw essence, offering audiences an intimate acoustic experience with both Broadway’s brightest stars and rising talents.
Weekly on Monday evenings, featured artists will perform a curated selection of songs spanning various genres, creating a fresh and unique musical journey at every show. The evening will culminate in a one-on-one interview between Abiah and the featured artist, offering insights into their artistic journey, inspirations, and personal stories. The night will conclude with a networking opportunity, bringing together members of the Broadway community in an intimate and creative setting.
“This series is about authenticity, vulnerability, and artistry,” says Abiah. “It’s Broadway beyond the big lights and orchestrations—just the voice, the music, and the story.”
BROADWAY UNPLUGGED at Minton’s Playhouse promises to be a transformative experience for both performers and audiences alike, celebrating the raw power of the human voice and the soul of storytelling. Join us on for an unforgettable night where Broadway meets authenticity.
March 10, 7:00 PM
Crystal Joy
March 17, 7:00 PM
Jennie Harney-Fleming
March 24, 7:00 PM
Miguel Ángel Vásquez
March 31, 7:00 PM
Amanda Bailey and Ariel Neydavoud
April 7, 7:00 PM
Raena White
April 14, 7:00 PM
Amilia Shaw
April 21, 7:00 PM
JeeMell Green
April 28, 7:00 PM
Michael Hewitt
May 5, 7:00 PM
Danielle Summons
May 12, 7:00 PM
Matthew Sims
May 19, 7:00 PM
Zurin Villanueva
May 26, 7:00 PM
Candice Woods
June 2, 7:00 PM
Danyel Fulton
June 9, 7:00 PM
Sophia Ramos
June 16, 7:00 PM
Zonya Love
June 23, 7:00 PM
La’Nette Searcy
June 30, 7:00 PM
Olutayo Bosede
July 7, 7:00 PM
Adee David
July 14, 7:00 PM
Rebecca Hargrove
July 21, 7:00 PM
Khadijah Rolle
July 28, 7:00 PM
Jared Wayne Gladly
August 4, 7:00 PM
Tianna Symonee
August 18, 7:00 PM
Helen White
Videos