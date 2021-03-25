Jennifer Nettles Reveals she is Developing a Musical About 17th Century Poisoner Giulia Tofana

Deadline has reported that Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles is currently working on developing a musical about the 17th century professional poisoner Giulia Tofana, famous for selling poison to women who wanted to murder their abusive husbands.

Check out the full story HERE.

"There are lots of opinions on what she was," Nettles shared, "depending on who is telling the story. Ultimately, she confessed under torture to aiding in the deaths of over 600 men, which seems a bit ambitious, and we all know what a really great way torture is to get people to tell the truth. In my opinion, she was a liberator of women."

Nettles continued to say, "What we've seen is throughout history, what we have heard are the opinions, stories and perspectives of men, about what they are interested in and what they think and feel about those things. Even in terms of the movies...think of Gladiator or Braveheart, these men who were celebrated and allowed such a beautiful buffet of emotions and anger and warrior spirit and bravery and also romance. Surely women throughout history have been experiencing and not just idly sitting back and taking everything that was handed to them. I call it the hidden half of history."

When asked if she would be starring as Tofana, Nettles revealed, "I will say this...we will find the best person for the part."

Nettles previously starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway in 2015. Her on screen credits include Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love, and HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and the 2019 film Harriet.

Check out the full story HERE.