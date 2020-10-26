Jenn Gambatese, Jordan Bridges and Tobias Segal to Star in Virtual Benefit Reading of SUNDOGS

Sundogs premiere Sunday, November 8 at 7:30pm EST.

Jordan Bridges (FX's upcoming The Old Man, opposite Jeff Bridges; NBC's Gone, with Chris Noth; TNT's Rizzoli & Isles), Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire, School of Rock, Hairspray) and Tobias Segal (John Wick 2 & 3, "For Life," "The Good Wife"), will star in a Veterans Day benefit reading of Sundogs, by Howard Emanuel and directed by Heather Arnson.

Sundogs will premiere on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. EST, with a video-on-demand link available for immediate purchase and viewable from Monday, November 9 through Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Proceeds from the event will go to Stop Soldier Suicide and The WDA, a new not-for-profit theater company that will be developing outreach to the veteran's community, including placing vets in jobs throughout the entertainment industry.

In a haunting yet humorous meditation on hope, belief, and love, Sundogs explores the emotional and spiritual rebellions of Joe Garnier, a US Army Sergeant who awakens one day hearing the pounding of drums. He believes The Drums are the key to resurrecting order amid the chaos of his American life. But not even he is prepared for what will perish and what will remain as the sun sets, long held secrets are revealed, and The Drums continue their crushing crescendo.

Sundogs was selected alongside Sarah DeLappe's 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist play, The Wolves, for the 2015 Great Plains Theater Conference Main Stage, where Lindsey Ferrentino's This Flat Earth also played. Sundogs won the conference's top honor, The Holland New Voices Playwright Award.

Tickets for the benefit reading of Sundogs range from $5 to $25 and are available through Play-PerView's site.

Casting is by Betty Mae Casting. Sundogs is produced by Joey Perniciaro and Howard Emanuel.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: CLICK HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You