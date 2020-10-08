Jenn Colella to Host Rhinebeck Writers Retreat Virtual Fundraiser, SONGS OF OUR SUMMER

The virtual fundraiser will take place on November 12.

Tony-Nominee and Drama Desk award winner for her performance in COME FROM AWAY, will host Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's fundraiser, Songs of our Summer, taking place live over Zoom on November 12, 2020 at 7:30pm. She'll introduce Rhinebeck Writers Retreat's 2020 writers, who developed 9 new musicals last summer in "virtual residencies." Broadway artists, to be announced shortly, will perform a song from each musical. Writers include 2020 Lucille Lortel winner Grace McLean, Broadway's Adam Chanler-Berat, and this year's Billie Burke Ziegfeld winner Tidtaya Sinutoke.

It's a donate what you want event (minimum $25 and suggested $250), and the funds will go towards musical theatre writers' residencies in 2021. Executive Director Kathy Evans said "We are really proud of supporting these incredible writers during these challenging times, and I can't wait to share the amazing work they did last summer. One writer called us 'a creative life raft in the choppy waters of arts in the pandemic world.' I couldn't have said it better myself. I hope a lot of people will join us this year, since we have unlimited space."

You can register for the November 12 fundraiser and make your donation on their website.

Created in 2011, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat provides a sanctuary for musical theatre writers to focus solely on writing their new musicals in the heart of the Hudson Valley. The Triple R program provides one team two readings and a residency for intensive development of their musicals. Rhinebeck musicals have been seen at The Public Theater, Barrington Stage, Second Stage Theatre, Playwrights Horizons, The Old Globe, and Paper Mill Playhouse. All costs are covered by donors, including National Endowment for the Arts; New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature; and The Noël Coward Foundation. Major individual support comes from Liz Armstrong; Cathy Cabrera and Rick Ungar; Rick Farrar and Jeff Zadroga; Amy and Roger Faxon; Lisa Kohl and Ricardo Hornos; and Steve and Paula Reynolds. www.rhinebeckwriters.org

