Jenn Colella and Mo Mullen Announce the Birth of Their First Child!

It was A Valentine's Day love story for Tony Award-nominee Jenn Colella and her wife Mo Mullen as the pair announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Morrison Caroline Colella.

Jenn shared the happy news on her social media earlier today writing, "She’s here. The best Valentine’s gift ever. Welcome, Morrison Caroline Colella. We’re so grateful you chose us to be your moms."

Jenn Colella will return to Broadway this season in the new musical, Suffs in the role of Carrie Chapman Catt, a role for which she garnered an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for the show's off-Broadway run. Jenn starred in the Tony Award-winning smash hit musical Come From Away as 'Beverley/Annette and others,' in a performance that garnered her 2017 Outer Critics Circle and Drama Desk Awards and a 2017 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical, as well as Craig Noel, Helen Hayes and Dora Awards for pre-Broadway productions of Come From Away. Jenn won a Grammy Award for her work on the Dear Evan Hansen cast recording.

She has been previously seen on Broadway in If/Then, Chaplin, High Fidelity and Urban Cowboy (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), Off-Broadway in Beebo Brinker Chronicles, Lucky Guy, Slut and Closer Than Ever. Jenn's select regional credits include Come From Away (La Jolla Playhouse, Ford's Theatre, Toronto), Peter Pan (Sacramento Music Circus & PCLO) and Side Show (Kennedy Center). TV credits include "Feed the Beast," "Elementary," "All My Children," "Rescue Me," "The Good Wife," "The Code," "Madam Secretary," and "Evil." She has been seen on film in Uncertainty with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and stars in the live capture film of Come From Away on Apple Plus, streaming now. Jenn Colella is an MFA Acting graduate of UC Irvine.