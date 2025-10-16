Jenn Colella and Beth Malone to Star in CASA CUSHMAN Industry Reading

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A private industry reading of Casa Cushman, the new play written and directed by Tectonic founding member Leigh Fondakowski, will star Drama Desk award and Tony Award nominee Jenn Colella and Tony Award nominee Beth Malone, on Saturday, October 18.

Casa Cushman celebrates the most famous American actor of the 19th Century that you've never heard of: Charlotte Cushman (Colella). This fantastically anachronistic play brings the remarkable Cushman, her lovers, and her friends – the most radical, bold, and brilliant lesbians of the Victorian era – back to a vibrant and glorious life.

Joining Colella (she/her) and Malone (she/her) are Delia Cunningham (she/her), Freddie Fulton (he/him), Matt McGrath (he/him), Hagan Oliveras (he/him), Naomi Lorrain (she/her), and Nemuna Ceesay (she/her) and Elizabeth Stahlmann (she/her).

Additional creative team members for the reading include Caitlin Kane (assistant director & sensitivity specialist), Sarah Lambert (dramaturg), Emma Ramsay-Saxon (stage manager), Paul Andrews (assistant stage manager), and Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA (casting director). Casa Cushman is based, in part, on the book When Romeo Was a Woman by Lisa Merrill.