Jenn Colella, Jennifer Damiano, and More Join NAMT's FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS

National Alliance for Musical Theatre announces final casting for the 31st Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, which takes place on Thursday, October 24 and Friday, October 25, 2019 at New World Stages (340 West 50th Street, between 8th and 9th Avenues). The Festival events will kick off on Wednesday, October 23, with the return of The 46th Minute Concert at The Green Room 42.

Festival registration for industry members is free and now open at www.namt.org/festival, with a $20 registration late fee. The public can also receive passes to the Festival through a donation to NAMT. There is also a day-of standby line for the general public for free admission (based on availability). Tickets are available for The 46th Minute at www.namt.org/events/the-46th-minute-2019.

In addition to earlier announced casting, performers for this 31st Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS will also include Alan Ariano (Broadway: The King and I), Jenn Colella (Broadway: Come from Away), Emy Coligado (Broadway: Miss Saigon), Jennifer Damiano (Broadway: American Psycho), Dayna Jarae Dantzler (Broadway: Waitress), Kyle Decker (Broadway: Come From Away), Nicolas Dromard (Broadway: Mary Poppins, NY: Jersey Boys), Jerry Gallagher (Regional: Crazy For You), Deon'te Goodman (Regional: 25th Annual...Spelling Bee), Alan H. Green (Broadway: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Ellen Harvey (Broadway: Present Laughter), David Hughey (Broadway: Gershwins' Porgy and Bess), Jorrel Javier (Broadway: The Lightning Thief), Chiké Johnson (Broadway: A Time to Kill), Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Dreamgirls), Carlos Lopez (Broadway: Man of La Mancha), Julia Murney (Broadway: Lennon, Wicked), Bronson Norris Murphy (National Tour: Love Never Dies), Charlie Oh (National Tour: The King and I),Conor Ryan (Broadway: Cinderella. NYC: Desperate Measures), Diana Oh (NY: Georgia Mertching Is Dead), Veronica Otim (Regional: Hair),CJ Pawlikowski (NY: Jersey Boys), Robert Petkoff (Broadway: All The Way), Celeste Rose (NY: We Are The Tigers), Cody Jamison Strand (Broadway: The Book of Mormon), Alet Taylor (Regional: Freaky Friday), Christian Thompson (Broadway: Ain't Too Proud), Natalie Toro (Broadway: A Tale of Two Cities), Sonya Venugopal (Regional: Annie), Diamond Essence White (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Alan Wiggins (Broadway: Pretty Woman), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Broadway: Be More Chill), Michael Winther (National Tour: Fun Home) and Gianna Yanelli (Broadway: Mean Girls),

They will be joining the previously announced performers: Gabrielle Carrubba (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen), Tommy Crawford (NY: Only Yesterday, SeaWife), Laura Dadap (NY: VOCA PEOPLE), Marc De La Cruz (Broadway: Hamilton, If/Then), Eloise Eonnet (NY: SeaWife), Alex Grubbs (NY: SeaWife, These Seven Sicknesses), Jin Ha (Broadway: M. Butterfly; Chicago: Hamilton), Erika Henningsen (Broadway: Mean Girls), Richard Henry (Encores! Fiorello, Public's Two Gentlemen of Verona: The Musical), MaryAnn Hu (Broadway: Frozen, Sunday in the Park with George), Andrew Humann (National Tour: American Idiot), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour), Kristolyn Lloyd (Broadway: Dear Evan Hansen; Public's Hamilton), Jared Loftin (NY: Gigantic), Alyse Alan Louis (Broadway: Amélie, A New Musical, Disaster), Melody Madarasz (NY: Mad Libs Live; Regional: Disney's Little Mermaid), Wade McCollum (Broadway: Wicked), Elexis Morton (Regional: Little Shop of Horrors), Samantha Rhea Parrish (Feinstein's/54 Below: Teeth), Jason Pintar (NY: Stage Fright), Joel Rooks (Broadway: Larry David's Fish in the Dark), Ben Roseberry (1st National Tour: A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder), Sushma Saha (NY: Interstate), Amanda Savan (Ars Nova's Wind-Up Girl), Johnny Shea (Regional: Deathless), Erica Spyres (Broadway: Carousel; National Tour: Once), Madeline Trumble (National Tour: The King and I; NY: Fifty Million Frenchmen), Dustin Sullivan (NY: Heathers: The Musical), Will Turner (NY: SeaWife, After the Gold Rush), Tony Vo (NY: SeaWife; Regional: King of the Yees), Cathryn Wake (Broadway: Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Douglas Waterbury-Tieman (Roundabout's The Robber Bridegroom), Nick Wyman (Broadway: Network, Catch Me If You Can) and Sumi Yu (Encores! Call Me Madam). The casting director for the Festival is Michael Cassara, CSA.

The Festival has introduced musical theatre producers to 260 musicals and 491 writers from around the world. As a direct result of the FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, more than 85% of the musicals presented have gone on to subsequent readings, workshops, productions, tours, been licensed, and/or recorded on cast albums. Some past Festival shows include The Ballad of Klook and Vinette, Benny & Joon, Come From Away, Darling Grenadine, The Drowsy Chaperone, Gun & Powder, It Shoulda Been You, Lempicka, Ordinary Days, Striking 12 and Thoroughly Modern Millie, among many others.

Now in its 31st year, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS attracts theatre producers from around the world for this industry-only event to discover eight new musicals presented in 45-minute concert presentations over two days. All production costs are underwritten by NAMT, at no cost to the writing teams. As a non-profit organization, NAMT funds the Festival entirely through donations, sponsorships and contributions.

