Jen Colella and Zachary Noah Piser to Headline THE BIG GAY SPEAKEASY

The event will take place on June 17.
Pride meets prohibition at Joe’s Pub this June 17 with THE BIG GAY SPEAKEASY — a one-night-only theatrical fundraiser celebrating LGBTQ+ history through music, joy, and resistance. Showtime is 7:00 p.m.
Travel back to the 1920s–1930s with this immersive evening of rediscovered queer songs from the Prohibition era, reimagined for the Modern Stage. All proceeds will benefit Lambda Legal, the leading legal organization fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights, and Life Jacket Theatre Company, a Queer-led ensemble dedicated to bringing undertold stories to life.
The lineup features Jen Colella (Come From Away), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd), Todd Buonopane (Chicago), Chloé Lexia Worthington (The McKittrick Hotel).
