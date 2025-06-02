Jen Colella and Zachary Noah Piser to Headline THE BIG GAY SPEAKEASY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pride meets prohibition at Joe’s Pub this June 17 with THE BIG GAY SPEAKEASY — a one-night-only theatrical fundraiser celebrating LGBTQ+ history through music, joy, and resistance. Showtime is 7:00 p.m.

Travel back to the 1920s–1930s with this immersive evening of rediscovered queer songs from the Prohibition era, reimagined for the Modern Stage. All proceeds will benefit Lambda Legal, the leading legal organization fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights, and Life Jacket Theatre Company, a Queer-led ensemble dedicated to bringing undertold stories to life.