 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Jen Colella and Zachary Noah Piser to Headline THE BIG GAY SPEAKEASY

The event will take place on June 17.

By: Jun. 02, 2025
Jen Colella and Zachary Noah Piser to Headline THE BIG GAY SPEAKEASY Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Pride meets prohibition at Joe’s Pub this June 17 with THE BIG GAY SPEAKEASY — a one-night-only theatrical fundraiser celebrating LGBTQ+ history through music, joy, and resistance. Showtime is 7:00 p.m.

Travel back to the 1920s–1930s with this immersive evening of rediscovered queer songs from the Prohibition era, reimagined for the Modern Stage. All proceeds will benefit Lambda Legal, the leading legal organization fighting for LGBTQ+ civil rights, and Life Jacket Theatre Company, a Queer-led ensemble dedicated to bringing undertold stories to life.

The lineup features Jen Colella (Come From Away), Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen), Shereen Pimentel (West Side Story), Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots), Eric Ulloa (On Your Feet), Nathan Salstone (Sweeney Todd), Todd Buonopane (Chicago), Chloé Lexia Worthington (The McKittrick Hotel).



TFCA Image

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings

Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29%
Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 11%
Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8%
Vote Now!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Videos