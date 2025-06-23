Jelani Remy Takes Over Our Instagram For Kennedy Center Pride Event

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Back to the Future alum Jelani Remy is taking over our Instagram tonight to give our followers an inside look at the Pride event at the Kennedy Center. Tune in here to see an inside look at the concert, organized by Democratic senators in response to Trump's takeover of the Washington DC performing arts venue.

As reported this morning, Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper has enlisted Jeffrey Seller, producer of Hamilton, to organize the concert. Seller previously canceled a planned 2026 run of Hamilton at the Kennedy Center, citing opposition to Trump’s vision for the venue.

Joining Remy at the event will be John Cameron Mitchell (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Andrew Lippa (I Am Harvey Milk), Beth Malone (Fun Home), and Brandon Uranowitz (Leopoldstadt). The concert will be directed by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley Jackson. The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, originally scheduled to appear at a canceled National Symphony Orchestra event earlier this year, is also set to perform at Monday’s concert.

About Jelani Remy

Jelani Remy has been seen on Broadway in Back to the Future (Goldie Wilson, Marvin Berry), Ain't Too Proud (Eddie Kendricks), Disney’s The Lion King (Simba). Off-Broadway: Smokey Joe’s Cafe. Other NY: Mozart: Her Story (Carnegie Hall), The Apple Boys (HERE Arts Center) Anjou: The Musical Horror Tale, The Oscar Michaeux Suite, Love Around The Block (Hermes). National Tours: High School Musical, High School Musical 2! Regional: Cabaret (Goodspeed Opera House).