Jawan M. Jackson Joins Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mary Testa, Lauren Molina, and Andrew Barth Feldman RABBIT HOLE

Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations) has joined the cast of this coming Saturday's virtual reading of David Lindsay-Abaire's RABBIT HOLE in the role of Howie.

Jackson joins a cast that includes the previously announced Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Becca, Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) as Nat, Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures) as Izzy, and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Jason.

This is the second benefit reading for The Reading Series, having produced SOME GIRLS(S) earlier in the month with Nicholas Belton, Kate Rockwell, Samantha Pauly, Rema Webb, and Koko Marshall. The Reading Series is co-produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy with Tim Realbuto serving as Artistic Coordinator.

David Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Rabbit Hole explores the grieving process of a couple who have lost their only child to a senseless car accident and are now attempting to survive the enormous loss that threatens to bring them down. The reading will take place on Saturday, January 23 at 8:00 pm ET. The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.