Jawan M. Jackson Joins Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mary Testa, Lauren Molina, and Andrew Barth Feldman RABBIT HOLE
The reading of Rabbit Hole will take place on Saturday, January 23 at 8:00 pm ET.
Jawan M. Jackson (Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations) has joined the cast of this coming Saturday's virtual reading of David Lindsay-Abaire's RABBIT HOLE in the role of Howie.
Jackson joins a cast that includes the previously announced Celia Keenan-Bolger (To Kill a Mockingbird) as Becca, Mary Testa (Oklahoma!) as Nat, Lauren Molina (Desperate Measures) as Izzy, and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen) as Jason.
This is the second benefit reading for The Reading Series, having produced SOME GIRLS(S) earlier in the month with Nicholas Belton, Kate Rockwell, Samantha Pauly, Rema Webb, and Koko Marshall. The Reading Series is co-produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy with Tim Realbuto serving as Artistic Coordinator.
David Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize-winning play Rabbit Hole explores the grieving process of a couple who have lost their only child to a senseless car accident and are now attempting to survive the enormous loss that threatens to bring them down. The reading will take place on Saturday, January 23 at 8:00 pm ET. The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Visit www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.
More Hot Stories For You
-
DVR Alert: Hollywood Bowl Concert Series Kicks Off Tonight With MUSICALS AND MOVIES, With Audra McDonald, Kristin Chenoweth, and Sutton Foster
As BroadwayWorld previously reported a new weekly concert series, IN CONCERT AT THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL, will air on PBS. The series kicks off today with t...
VIDEO: On This Day, January 16 - Happy Birthday, Lin-Manuel Miranda!
On this day we're celebrating the birthday of the great Lin-Manuel Miranda! ...
Philip J. Smith, Chairman Emeritus of The Shubert Organization, Has Passed Away at Age 89
The Shubert Organization has announced the passing of its beloved Chairman Emeritus, Philip J. Smith. Mr. Smith passed away peacefully on January 15, ...
Michael Ball Releases 'Leaning on a Rainbow' From BLITHE SPIRIT Film
Last year, Michael Ball recorded ‘Leaning on a Rainbow’ for the soundtrack to the new film ‘Blithe Spirit’. The full track is now available on Spotify...
MARY POPPINS RETURNS is Now Streaming on Disney Plus
When and where can you find Mary Poppins Returns streaming? We have your answer here!...
Haley Swindal's TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE to Stream for 30 More Days
By popular demand, Birdland’s all new concert event from Broadway perennial Haley Swindal, To New York, With Love, filmed as part of the “Radio Free B...