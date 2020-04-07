Jawan Jackson Partners With Phenomenology, Inc. to Inspire Students During The Health Crisis
Phenomenology, Inc., an innovative production model in the performing arts, is teaming up with Jawan Jackson to encourage high school musical theater students in Frederick, Maryland.
With statewide shutdowns across Maryland, due to the virus (COVID-19) public health emergency, many theater students who would have otherwise performed in their high school musicals during the spring semester will be unable to showcase their talent, on stage, this year. As a result, Jeffery Keilholtz, CEO/Artistic Director of Phenomenology, decided to take action.
"We were encouraged by many Broadway stars who have used their social media platforms to inspire students during the COVID-19 challenge," said Keilholtz of he and his organization's Board of Directors, "so we chose to join forces with one of the kindest and most talented musical theater actors on Broadway, to lift the spirts of students who go to school in Frederick County."
In cooperation with Jackson, the "Ain't Too Proud" sensation agreed to "be the audience" for Frederick County high musical theater students, Keilholtz explains. For a set period of time, students are able to post the songs they would have otherwise sung on stage and post them online. In turn, Jackson will view the posts and provide a personalized message of encouragement for those that do.
Jackson has also agreed to answer questions posed by some of the students in a private email exchange, arranged by Phenomenology. "We hope to create a safe space for students to still perform, and also provide a mentorship opportunity with one of Broadway's top performers," says Keilholtz. "It's the least we can do for Frederick County students and we couldn't be more thrilled to have a powerhouse like Jawan as a partner."
Now through April 25, Frederick County high school students can participate when they post a song they sing to their own social media pages and tag Phenomenology or post directly to one of the organization's social media platforms on Facebook (@phenoart), Twitter (@phenoart) or Instagram (@phenoart2).
For more information about Phenomenology visit: https://phenoart.org/.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
On Easter Sunday, April 12, Italian tenor and global music icon Andrea Bocelli will give a solo performance at the historic Duomo, the cathedral of Mi... (read more)
AMC Theaters May Never Reopen Due to Credit Score Decline
According to The Wrap, AMC Entertainment's credit rating has gone down to CCC- from B, which takes the company from a?oehighly speculativea?? to a?oeD... (read more)
Disney on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Concert Will Be Streamed to Raise Money For BC/EFA's COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund
The one-night-only benefit 'Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway' will be streamed to raise money for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS'... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR; Encourages Fans to Submit Videos Singing Along
Andrew Lloyd Webber has taken to Twitter to perform a bit from Jesus Christ Superstar, in honor of Easter approaching.... (read more)
Broadway Jukebox: Get Whipped Into Shape with 50 Songs for a Broadway Workout!
Feeling on your own and wishing you were somehow outside again? Let us help! Stretch your muscles and get your heart pumping with our specially curate... (read more)
PHOTO: Corey Cott and Brother Casey Shave Their Heads For Charity
Broadway's Corey Cott and his brother, Riverdale's Casey Cott, have shaved their heads for charity!... (read more)