Javier Muñoz Shares New Project With Open Jar Studios to Assist the Medical Community During the Current Health Crisis
Javier Muñoz has announced via Twitter that he and Open Jar Studios have collaborated on a project to assist the medical community in building face shields, gowns and other needed materials to provide aid during the current health crisis.
See the tweet below:
Here's the news folks!- Javier Muñoz (@JMunozActor) March 23, 2020
And here is the site:https://t.co/pVBwcvsfad
Let's get to work Broadway! pic.twitter.com/6sui6UdU5X
Munoz is best known for his performances on Broadway as Usnavi in the 2008 musical In the Heights and as Alexander Hamilton in the 2015 musical Hamilton. He was the alternate/standby for Lin-Manuel Miranda in both productions and played the title role in Hamilton from July 11, 2016 until January 14, 2018. Other selected credits: The Porch at Altered Stages, In the Heights at 37 Arts, Venice (Venice) at Center Theatre Group, Two Gentleman of Verona (a rock opera) (Proteus) at Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Richard III (Dorset) and Into the Woods (The Baker).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
