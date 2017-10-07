Javier Munoz Joins Season 3 of SHADOWHUNTERS, First Look at His Character

Javier Muñoz, Broadway's current Alexander Hamilton, steps into a new role as a guest star on the television series "Shadowhunters." He plays Lorenzo Rey, warlock, rival to Magnus Bane. Check out the first look at his character below, plus his message to New York City Comic Con!

Javier Muñoz is currently starring in the title role in Broadway's HAMILTON. He has been a part of HAMILTON from its early development through The Public Theater. Other selected credits include The Porch at Altered Stages, In the Heights at 37 Arts, Venice (Venice) at Center Theatre Group, TwoGentleman of Verona (a rock opera) (Proteus) at Shakespeare Theatre of DC, Oregon Shakespeare Festival's Richard III (Dorset) and Into the Woods (The Baker).

"Shadowhunters" is produced by Constantin Film and executive produced by Todd Slavkin, Darren Swimmer, McG, Michael Reisz, Matt Hastings, Mary Viola, Martin Moszkowicz and Robert Kulzer. The series stars Katherine McNamara as Clary Fray, Dominic Sherwood as Jace Herondale, Alberto Rosende as Simon Lewis, Emeraude Toubia as Isabelle Lightwood, Matthew Daddario as Alec Lightwood, Isaiah Mustafa as Luke Garroway and HARRY Shum Jr. as Magnus Bane.

About FreeForm Part of the Disney|ABC Television Group, FreeForm connects to audiences and goes beyond entertainment with bold original programming and immersive social engagement. As Disney's young adult television and streaming network, it delivers a unique mix of quality original and acquired series, plus fan-favorite movies and the holiday events "13 Nights of Halloween" and "25 Days of Christmas." The FreeForm app is a service that allows viewers with participating TV subscription services access to 24/7 live viewing of the network, as well as continued on-demand access via a wide array of devices.

Related Articles