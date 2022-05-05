Jason Robert Brown to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will welcome Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown streaming live and in person as he makes a triumphant return to Broadway with Mr. Saturday Night. The 13 composer returns May 13-15 at 7:00pm, and streams live May 15 at 7:00pm. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/JRB.

Jason Robert Brown celebrates his return to Broadway with a spectacular new concert for Feinstein's/54 Below, featuring the expanded JRB Orchestra and two thrilling guest singers, premiering new songs from new shows, old songs from old shows, and great songs from non-existent shows. For three thrilling nights in May, JRB will welcome Anastasia Talley (Girl from the North Country) and Cheeyang Ng (2021 Princess Grace Award Winner) and a nine-piece orchestra featuring New York's greatest musicians and JRB himself at the piano. Photo credit: Erika Kapin.

Jason Robert Brown plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on May 13-15 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $60-$70, with premium seats for $115-$120. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at http://54below.com/JRB. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

SAFETY INFORMATION

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. Feinstein's/54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems as well as added plexiglass barriers between some tables. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. The management team includes proprietors Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, and restaurant general manager Mandisa Boxill.

Feinstein's/54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway eco- system, providing a safe place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new music, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. It's streaming programs and YouTube videos have garnered millions of video views introducing Broadway talent to new audiences and showcasing the art of cabaret to fans across the world.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:45pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com.