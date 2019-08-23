Jason Robert Brown Answers Fans' THE LAST FIVE YEARS Questions!
Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown is sharing his life with us for the next ten minutes as he gives fans insight into some of the unanswered questions from his musical The Last Five Years. Get a peek at his answers to fans' burning questions about the Handelman twins, Wayne the Snake, Cathy's summer in Ohio, and more below!
Jamie went on three dates with Shira Handelman in high school but she broke up with him to go out with a pro hockey player. Then he had classes with Rebekah at Columbia, and they went out twice before she broke up with him to move in with her women's studies professor. https://t.co/8ThkATQOmJ- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
Lots of productions of Show Boat back in the 90s, and she thought she was a Magnolia type. https://t.co/zdr241s0oF- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
Carolann & Mitchell broke up even before Jamie & Cathy did. She still lives in St Michaels - used to teach at a preschool there, now she commutes to UM in Princess Anne where she works in the registrar's office. Mitchell has twelve kids and is currently touring with Whitesnake. https://t.co/jlS9bAhtGW- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
She worked at Raccoon Lodge on Amsterdam. Long gone. https://t.co/SmWKzx7fFy- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
She plays Hodel in Fiddler. They're not actually doing Porgy, just a Gershwin revue - totally unauthorized, of course - and Cathy sings "But Not For Me" in a red-white-and-blue sequined dress, and leads the company in the finale, which is, inexplicably, "Dancing Queen." https://t.co/H1OkZ1mxFb- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
My recollection is that $2000 for first serial rights would have been pretty typical for a highly hyped writer in the mid-90s. Anyone who was there care to confirm or object? https://t.co/L6X5ocqhha- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
The last time I saw Richard was Detroit in '68, and he told me all romantics meet the same fate someday - cynical and drunk and boring someone in some dark cafe. "You laugh," he said, "you think you're immune, go look at your eyes. They're full of moon." https://t.co/qsy5LuKqJt- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
1. Duh, it gets chilly at night on the lake.- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
2. It's not a Target, it's a Borders, and they didn't have one in Ohio at that time. (As for the movie, I'm guessing the KY Target was still closer than shlepping forty miles to Cincinnati.) https://t.co/ekPpQtrkSd
Ugh, come on, Richard was gross. https://t.co/afMjXykEsr- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
So boring, he was Perchik, he was Tony, he was Juror #7 in Twelve Angry Men, and he sang "'S Wonderful" and a falsetto version of "My Man's Gone Now" that Karl cut after the first performance. https://t.co/BDGwxmUOlc- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
I believe he currently works for the State Department. https://t.co/bbV7C5Wj48- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
Not at all, Knopf and Crown were both under the Random House banner at the time and Sonny just felt like Crown would be a better fit for it. Once he took over the whole imprint, he soured on the Wellerstein canon in general and print rights are mainly at Simon & Schuster now. https://t.co/OUhoJvOiOV- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019
Mrs Mooney has a pie shop. Does a business but I've noticed something weird. https://t.co/jGlZQU43Cx- Jason Robert Brown (@MrJasonRBrown) August 22, 2019