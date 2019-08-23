Jason Robert Brown Answers Fans' THE LAST FIVE YEARS Questions!

Aug. 23, 2019  

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown is sharing his life with us for the next ten minutes as he gives fans insight into some of the unanswered questions from his musical The Last Five Years. Get a peek at his answers to fans' burning questions about the Handelman twins, Wayne the Snake, Cathy's summer in Ohio, and more below!



