Jane Lynch, Kate Flannery, Rita Wilson, and More Among Lineup for Cafe Carlyle Fall Season

The Carlyle announces the Café Carlyle's fall 2018 season, which features the venue debut of singers/actresses Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery; as well as the return of audience favorites Alexa Ray Joel, Herb Alpert & Lani Hall, Rita Wilson, John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey, and Steve Tyrell.

Acclaimed singers/actresses Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery make their Café Carlyle debut with Two Lost Souls, September 11-22. Jane Lynch is a two-time Emmy-winning host of Hollywood Game Night and an Emmy and Golden Globe winner for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester on Glee. She currently appears in The Good Fight on CBS and on Amazon's The Amazing Miss Maisel. She made her Broadway debut in the 2013 production of Annie, and soon thereafter embarked on her own live concert tour, See Jane Sing, with Kate Flannery and Tim Davis. Kate Flannery is best known for her nineseasons as Meredith the drunk on NBC's The Office. Their holiday album, A Swingin' Little Christmas, reached Billboard's Top 10. At this performance, Jane and Kate will put their one-of-a-kind spin on songs from Broadway to The Barry Sisters to the Swingin' Sixties. Like the Rat Pack with a couple of broads. Tony Guerrero serves as the duo's musical director.

Singer-songwriter Alexa Ray Joel returns for her fifth engagement, September 25-October 6. Reviewing a previous residency at the Café, The New York Times called Joel, daughter of music legend Billy Joel and supermodel Christie Brinkley, "a singer following her own heart." Joel, immortalized in her father's hit song, "The Downeaster Alexa," has said that by age 15, she was finishing complete songs and complementing those songs with piano accompaniment and poetry. Alexa recently performed with her father on a duet of his hit, "Baby Grand," during his record-breaking 53rd consecutive monthly performance at Madison Square Garden. Alexa Ray was featured on the cover of Bella magazine earlier this summer and also made an appearance in the new documentary, Always at theCarlyle, where she exuded her characteristic warmth, humor and musicality. At this residency, Alexa Ray Joel will perform original material, Broadway numbers and - as always - a tune from her dad and one from Ray Charles. "People don't know this, but my middle name is after my dad's favorite singer, Ray Charles, so I always pay homage."

Trumpet icon Herb Alpert and Grammy Award-winning vocalist/producer Lani Hall return to Café Carlyle, October 9-13. Lani Hall started her career as the lead singer of Sergio Mendes' breakthrough group, Brasil 66. Herb Alpert's legendary career includes five decades of unprecedented breakthroughs as a musician, painter, sculptor, and record executive and philanthropist. A Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Herb Alpert has sold over 72 million albums worldwide.

Singer-songwriter, actress and producer Rita Wilson makes her return to Café Carlyle, October 16-20 with Rita Wilson: Liner Notes. Stephen Holden of The New York Times wrote of her debut residency: "[If you] closed your eyes at certain moments you could imagine you were cruising down a Southern California highway in the early 1970s. Sandwiched between the music of Joni Mitchell and Jackson Browne on the car radio was a promising new voice whose sound fit right in with theirs." Rita Wilson's forthcoming residency will go "behind the music" to discover stories leading to songs that have become the soundtrack to so many lives. The performances will feature friends who just happen to have written some of the most memorable songs of this century and last - for fascinating revelations about how their creations came to be.

Husband-and-wife duo John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey make their annual fall pilgrimage to The Carlyle with an all-new show, November 6-17. A world-renowned guitarist and singer, John Pizzarelli has been entertaining audiences for over 20 years and has established himself as one of the prime contemporary interpreters of the Great American Songbook. Jessica Molaskey is a veteran of a dozen Broadway shows including the revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Sunday in the Park with George, which was nominated for nine Tony Awards. TIME has raved, "Sophisticated, jazzy and engaging, the Astaire-Rodgers of the cabaret world are at the top of their game."

Grammy Award-winner and two time Emmy nominee Steve Tyrell celebrates his 14th anniversary performing in Café Carlyle's revered holiday slot, having taken over for the legendary Bobby Short in 2005, with an all-new show, November 27-December 31. The New York Times has declared, "Mr. Tyrell is a terrific storyteller." Steve Tyrell has performed on stages all over the world, and has played for Heads of State including Presidents Clinton, Bush, Trump, and President Santos of Columbia. He has also performed for the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace, Prime Minister Netanyahu, and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Steve Tyrell's latest album, A Song For You, hit #1 on Billboard's Traditional Jazz chart earlier this year.

Throughout the season, Woody Allen will continue to perform Monday nights with the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band.

Additional fall performers will be announced shortly.

Café Carlyle Fall 2018 Season

Jane Lynch & Kate Flannery | "Two Lost Souls"

September 11 - 22

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $75

Friday & Saturday - General Seating $150 per person / Premium Seating $200 / Bar Seating $100

Alexa Ray Joel

September 25 - October 6

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $75 per person / Premium Seating $125 / Bar Seating $50

Friday & Saturday - General Seating $100 per person / Premium Seating $150 / Bar Seating $75

Herb Alpert & Lani Hall

October 9 - 13

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $100 per person / Premium Seating $150 / Bar Seating $75

Friday & Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $100

Rita Wilson & Friends

October 16 - 20

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $100 per person / Premium Seating $150 / Bar Seating $75

Friday & Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $100

John Pizzarelli & Jessica Molaskey

November 6 - 17

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $110 per person / Premium Seating $160 / Bar Seating $75

Friday & Saturday - General Seating $135 per person / Premium Seating $185 / Bar Seating $100

Steve Tyrell

November 27 - December 31

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $135 per person / Premium Seating $185 / Bar Seating $90

Friday & Saturday - General Seating $160 per person / Premium Seating $210 / Bar Seating $100

(No show on Christmas Day; NYE special pricing TBD, book directly through the hotel)

Reservations can be made by phone at 212.744.1600 or online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

Visit Café Carlyle's new official web site for more information.

Originally opened in 1955, Café Carlyle is New York City's bastion of classic cabaret entertainment, a place where audiences experience exceptional performers at close range in an exceedingly elegant setting. Since composer Richard Rodgers moved in as The Carlyle's first tenant, music has been an essential part of The Carlyle experience. No place is that more evident than in the Café Carlyle.

Café Carlyle is known for talents including Woody Allen, who regularly appears on Monday evenings to play with the Eddy Davis New Orleans jazz band. For three decades, Café Carlyle was synonymous with the legendary Bobby Short, who thrilled sell-out crowds for 36 years. His spirit lives on through the music at Café Carlyle.

Continuing the tradition of the 1930s supper club, Café Carlyle features original murals created by French artist Marcel Vertès, the Oscar-winning art director of the 1952 Moulin Rouge.

