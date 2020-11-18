Jane Krakowski to Host NAME THAT TUNE Reboot on FOX

FOX hits the right note with the all-new rendition of beloved musical game show NAME THAT TUNE, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 6 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

Created by Harry Salter, the one-hour game show tests contestants' music knowledge, as they battle it out in an assortment of challenging musical games for cash and prizes. Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski ("Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") will host, and Grammy Award winner Randy Jackson ("American Idol") will serve as band leader.

Each one-hour episode of NAME THAT TUNE is comprised of two stand-alone half-hour contests, each pitting two players against each other as they race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs, performed by the live band. Each contest features a rotating variety of games from the original format, before the iconic Bid-a-Note round. The player with the most money at the end of Bid-a-Note wins the game and takes his or her bank into the Golden Medley bonus round, for a chance to win additional cash and potentially the $100,000 grand prize.

"We're thrilled to bring the iconic musical game show NAME THAT TUNE back to television with this updated revival. It's been beloved the world over for decades and we can't wait for a new generation of families to get to play along with the classic series at home," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment. "With the captivating Jane Krakowski as host, alongside band leader Randy Jackson, the Big Dawg himself, this surely will be a harmonious pairing."

Jane Krakowski starred in the critically acclaimed and award-winning Broadway production of "She Loves Me," for which she was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award. In 2003, she received a Tony Award for her portrayal of "Carla" in the Broadway musical "Nine" and earned her first Tony Award nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of "Grand Hotel." Other Broadway credits include "Company," "Once Upon a Mattress," "Tartuffe" and "Starlight Express." She also starred in the "Encores!" revival of "Damn Yankees," opposite Sean Hayes; and "Guys and Dolls," with Ewan McGregor, in London's West End, for which she earned an Olivier Award.

She received four Emmy Award nominations for her role as "Jenna Maroney" on the Emmy Award-winning network comedy "30 Rock." She was first introduced to TV audiences in her breakout role on FOX's "Ally McBeal"; spent four seasons on the Emmy Award-nominated streaming series "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," which earned her an Emmy nomination and a Critics' Choice Award; and she currently can be seen opposite Hailee Steinfeld in the streaming series "Dickinson." Her other television credits include "Modern Family," THE SIMPSONS, "American Dad," "Younger" and "Sesame Street." Krakowski brought her triple-threat Broadway talent to TV, in her critically acclaimed turn as "Miss Shields" in FOX's "A Christmas Story LIVE." She also played "Mrs. Potts" in the Hollywood Bowl's production of "Beauty and the Beast."

In 2012, Krakowski released her solo debut album, "The Laziest Gal in Town," and performed a one-woman cabaret act at New York's legendary Town Hall Theater. Her film credits include "National Lampoon's Vacation," "Alfie," "The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas," "Pretty Persuasion," "Kit Kittredge: An American Girl," "Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant," "Adult Beginners," "Big Stone Gap" and "Pixels."

