James Corden to Develop Animated Comedy Series on FOX

James Corden will create a new animated comedy series at FOX, according to Variety.

The series, called "Dead Henry," it is described as a buddy comedy set in the limitless but strangely familiar world of heaven, where Henry searches for the meaning of life in the afterlife.

Corden will executive produce the series under his Fulwell 73 banner along with Fulwell's Jeff Grosvenor. Sam Leifer and Ben Turner will serve as writers and executive producers. Teddy Leifer of Rise Films will also executive produce.

"Dead Henry" will be a co-production between CBS Television Studios, Fulwell 73, Rise Films, and FOX Entertainment.

James Corden is an Emmy Award-winning, multifaceted performer, host, writer and producer with accomplishments that span television, theater, film and comedy. Individually, Corden has won seven Emmy Awards, for his work on "The Late Late Show," the "Carpool Karaoke" series for Apple Music, and "The 70th Annual Tony Awards." Since he took over as host of "The Late Late Show" on March 23, 2015, the show itself has won five Emmys, a Critic's Choice Award for Best Talk Show, has achieved its highest ratings since the show's inception in 1995, and has become known for Corden's groundbreaking videos and sketches, including the viral segments "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk the Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." Additionally, Corden hosted the GRAMMY AWARDS in 2017 and 2018. Also, he won the Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play for his performance in "One Man, Two Guvnors" in 2012.







