Jamal Sims To Teach Choreography from Netflix Film 13: THE MUSICAL at Broadway Dance Center

Broadway Dance Center will host a master class with Jamal Sims Tuesday, August 9 at their Times Square Studio.

Aug. 05, 2022  

Celebrate the upcoming Netflix release of 13: The Musical with the movie's choreographer Jamal Sims Tuesday at Broadway Dance Center. Sims will teach original choreography from the movie that Netflix will release this Friday, August 12.

Broadway Dance Center (BDC) will host a master class with Jamal Sims Tuesday, August 9 at their Times Square Studio from 3-4:30 pm.

Dancers will learn the "I've Been Waiting" routine from the movie and dancers that can't make it to NYC for the class can participate online via the BDC livestream option.

For more information, contact ACook@bwydance.com. Register for the in-person or online class at BroadwayDanceCenter.com. The livestream class will be streamed from BDC online via Zoom.




