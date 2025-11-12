Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert to Unite Caribbean Artists at UBS Arena in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, presented under the “I Love Jamaica Concert Series” in partnership with the Government of Jamaica. The event will raise funds for the nation’s Hurricane Relief & Recovery Fund to support communities affected by Hurricane Melissa.

The lineup will include Shaggy, Sean Paul, KES the Band, Inner Circle, Ky-Mani Marley, Tessanne Chin, Aidonia, Chronic Law, T.O.K., Gramps Morgan, Richie Stephens, and Mikey Spice, with additional performers to be announced. Proceeds will be distributed to Shaggy’s Make A Difference Foundation, Food For The Poor, the Consulate General of Jamaica in New York through SupportJamaica.gov.jm, and the Irie Jam Radio Foundation.

The event is produced by Jammins Events, Irie Jam Radio, and Roadblock Radio in association with the Consulate of Jamaica in New York. “This is more than a concert — it’s a movement,” said George Crooks, CEO of Jammins Events.

TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. All proceeds will support the official Hurricane Relief & Recovery Fund.

ABOUT JAMAICA STRONG

The Jamaica Strong Benefit Concert is part of a national recovery effort led by the Government of Jamaica, uniting cultural organizations and artists to support families and communities rebuilding after Hurricane Melissa.