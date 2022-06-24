Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning Presents Moving Verse Supporting the Building Equity Initiative for BIIPOC Artists

Moving Verse presents dance choreography inspired by poetic words and expressions, a collaboration between poetry & dance. A project supporting the Building Equity Initiative for BIIPOC (Black, Immigrant, Indigenous, People of Color) Artists, sponsored by a grant from New York Community Trust, presented by Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning. The event will be 45 minutes with a talk back on Saturday, July 9 at 7:30 PM at the Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning.

Admission is FREE for in-person & Virtual (YouTube live stream), and registration is required.

Moving Verse will feature FOUR dance vignettes choreographed in collaboration with poets/spoken word artists.

Featuring Choreographers: Jen Roit & Ernesto Mancebo, Katharine Pettit, Katie Oliver, Paige "Queen TuT" Stewart

Featuring Poets/Spoken word artists: Albert Andrew Garcia, Robert Anthony Gibbons, Sherese Francis, The Verbal Artisan

Sangeeta Yesley is an independent producer of arts and entertainment events with a background in dance. She loves producing hybrid shows exploring relationships between dance and other art forms. She is the Director of Creative Performances. Her projects include - StylePointe Fashion Show, NYC Drawing the Dance Workshop and Dixon Connect Networking event with Max4 performance segment. She is a dance curator in Dixon Place, NYC, curating 'Fast Forward', '8 in Show' and 30-30-30, an End of Year Dance Benefit and a New dance festival titled 'Dance Bloc NYC'. She serves on The Bessies selection committee since 2019. Sangeeta strives to create a platform for early career artists providing support to their creative career.

Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL), founded in 1972, is a multidisciplinary arts center based in the diverse community of Southeast Queens. Their mission is devoted to offering quality visual, performing, and literary arts, and to providing accessible education programs to encourage participation in the arts. Patrons are required to wear a mask in the theatre.

Original Art by Jeffrey D Holman fka Freedom Jones.

Click here for free registration.