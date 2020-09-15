Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star in THE GUILTY

Antoine Fuqua directs the film.

Deadline reports that Jake Gyllenhaal has joined the cast of "The Guilty," an upcoming thriller from director Antoine Fuqua.

The film is based on the Danish film "Den Skyldige."

It takes place over the course of a single morning in a 911 dispatch call center. Call operator Joe Bayler (Gyllenhaal) tries to save a caller in grave danger-but he soon discovers that nothing is as it seems, and facing the truth is the only way out.

Said Gyllenhaal: "I couldn't be more excited to work with Antoine again. Our time together on Southpaw was one of the great artistic experiences of my career, and I cannot wait to be back on set with him again. The Guilty is a special story, and one that we all feel very close to."

The pair worked together previously on "Southpaw."

Jake Gyllenhaal was most recently seen on Broadway in Sea Wall/A Life and is listed as producer on the hit Slave Play and the upcoming revival of Caroline, or Change. He has also been seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George and the drama Constellations.

Watch a trailer for the original film here:

Read the original story on Deadline

Related Articles