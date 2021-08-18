Jake Gyllenhaal, Josh Groban, Phillipa Soo & More to Take Part in Paul Newman's Hole in the Wall Gang Camp Virtual Celebration

Soon after Paul Newman founded The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp in 1988, he set out to create a different kind of annual fundraiser for the Camp's programs serving children with serious illnesses and their families. In 1990, he established the Fandango Benefit Gala, which included as its centerpiece an inspiring and entertaining variety show in the Camp's theater with campers performing musical numbers, families sharing their stories and celebrity friends joining in on the fun. This year, the tradition continues in a different way with "Many Hearts, One Dream: A 'Hole' Celebration of Camp Magic" streaming for free at holeinthewallgang.org/manyhearts on Sunday, September 12, at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Making this year's virtual celebration all the more special, the Gala is joining fundraising forces with two other annual Hole in the Wall benefits - the Beantown Bash and Big Apple Bash - and will feature campers performing alongside celebrity friends including Corbin Bleu, Bradley Cooper, Charlie Day, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Josh Groban, Jake Gyllenhaal, Christopher Jackson, Nikki M. James, David Letterman, Matthew McConaughey, Seth Meyers, Phillipa Soo, Melissa Newman, Al Pacino, Lea Salonga, Blair Underwood, Bubba Watson, and Vanessa Williams.

"Although we will miss being together in-person this year, we are excited that our Camp community and some new friends will be able to experience the magic of Hole in the Wall in a combined, one-of-a-kind virtual celebration featuring our talented campers and an impressive lineup of celebrity friends," said Jimmy Canton, The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp's Chief Executive Officer. "It is so heartening to see our Founder's tradition continue to be championed by so many kind friends who are helping carry the torch he left in our care."

Although the streaming event is free of charge, sponsorship and individual support opportunities are available with all proceeds benefitting Hole in the Wall's year-round programs, which include a summer camp program, fall and spring family weekends, parent and caregiver retreats, family home visits, regional events and hospital-based programming in dozens of locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. All programs are provided at no cost to families thanks to the support of thousands of donors each year. To learn more about the event and to RSVP for free, visit www.holeinthewallgang.org/manyhearts.