Jaime Lozano's SONGS BY AN IMMIGRANT VOL. 3 to be Released in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Concord Theatricals Recordings will release Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3, the highly anticipated third album by Jaime Lozano & The Familia, on streaming and digital download platforms worldwide on August 22.



With music by acclaimed musical theatre composer and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient Jaime Lozano, the new album features award-winning Latin artists and Broadway stars, including GRAMMY and Latin GRAMMY winner Tony Succar, GRAMMY-winning music producer Trooko, multi-GRAMMY Award winner and National Medal of Arts artist-saxophonist Paquito D’ Rivera, Latin GRAMMY winner Jair Alcalá and his band El Plan, Tony, GRAMMY Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winner Tom Kitt (Next to Normal), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet, Heathers), Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves), Aline Mayagoitia (Real Women Have Curves, Jennifer Lopez’ Kiss of the Spider Woman), Joel Perez (Tick, Tick…Boom!) and Didi Romero (Six), among others.



“It continues to be our privilege to work with a writer, composer, and artist of Jaime’s talent, range of expression, and deep humanity,” said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. “His Familia continues to grow exponentially with the addition of even more dazzling collaborators.”



"I am a proud Mexican Immigrant pursuing my dreams and a better life in this beautiful country,” said Lozano. “Our stories matter in these challenging and very uncertain times. My songs and my art are the way I can raise my voice. We are hard-working, strong, brave, honest and generous people, and it is my hope that my people can recognize themselves in these songs. These are our stories. These are our songs to sing out loud, to laugh with, to cry, to dance. We are a community, a Familia. We are together.”



In Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3, as well as his other works, Lozano honestly portrays the first- and second-generation middle class U.S. experience and details the challenges of being an immigrant: finding a new home, learning a new language, dealing with discrimination, pursuing the American Dream and searching for ways to build bridges instead of walls.



To celebrate the release of this anticipated album, Jaime Lozano & The Familia will perform at Sony Hall on August 25. Lozano will be joined by an all-star lineup of Broadway performers, to be announced soon. To learn more about this event, stay up to date on guest artist announcements, and purchase tickets, please visit Sony Hall’s website here.



Songs By An Immigrant Vol. 3 features arrangements and orchestrations by Lozano and Jesús Altamira and lyrics by Lozano, Georgie Castilla, Reynolds Robledo, Nathan Tysen, David Davila, Neena Beber, Marina Pires, Tommy Newman and Florencia Cuenca. The album is produced by Lozano and Demián Cantú, co-produced by Victoria Kühne and Sean Patrick Flahaven and executive produced by Jaime Lozano & The Familia. It was recorded, edited and mixed by Cantú and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.



ALBUM TRACK LIST:



1. Regalos – feat. Joel Perez and Tony Succar

2. Mi Norte – feat. Jaime Lozano and El Plan

3. Lemonade – feat. Tamar Greene

4. Mi Ángel – feat. Xavier Zazueta

5. Far from Home – feat. Didi Romero, Oscar Hernández and Paquito D’Rivera

6. Under The Snow – feat. Aline Mayagoitia

7. ¿Cómo Se Puede? – feat. Florencia Cuenca

8. Libre – feat. Linedy Genao

9. Mountain in The Sky – feat. Lorna Courtney

10. Te Veré Otra Vez – feat. Mayelah Barrera

11. So That I Can Live – feat. Mauricio Martínez

12. TE AMO. TODO. SIEMPRE. – feat. Jaime Lozano and Alonzo Lozano

13. Because of Yours – feat. Max Mendoza Crumm and Tom Kitt

14. Wherever I Go – feat. Krystina Alabado

15. Hoy Voy a Cantar – feat. Florencia Cuenca and Jair Alcalá



Bonus Tacks:



16. So That I Can Live (TROOKO version) – feat. Mauricio Martínez and TROOKO

17. Mi Ángel (TROOKO version) – feat. Xavier Zazueta and TROOKO